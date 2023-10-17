NFL votes to push back head coach hiring process

Oct 17, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

In an effort to add to the diversity of candidates who receive interviews for head coaching positions in the NFL, league owners on Tuesday voted to approve a proposal by the diversity committee to push in-person interviews of candidates employed by NFL teams back to after the Divisional Round of the playoffs has been completed.
The intention of the delay in the interview process is to slow teams down and lead to owners speaking with a more diverse group of candidates. The proposal moves the hiring process back by one week. In 2023, no in-person interviews were permitted until after the Wild Card round of the playoffs had been completed.
"Last year, we moved it to the Wild Card round. We're moving it one more week," said Steelers president Art Rooney II, who chairs the league's diversity committee. "The goal here is to increase the period of time where the interviews are taking place to allow the potential coaches to have more time to prepare, obviously to allow the clubs more time to prepare. Last year, we did see that the process from start to finish did last longer. We were up to 26 days on average for a head coach hire, which is up from 13 days a few years ago."
The proposal, which was put forth by the league diversity committee was approved at the NFL Fall League Meeting in New York.
The official proposal passed will, "Prohibit clubs from conducting in-person Head Coach interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs until after the conclusion of all Divisional Playoff games. Prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games, hiring clubs are permitted to conduct in-person Head Coach interviews with candidates who are employed by the hiring club or who are not employed in the NFL."
According to reports from the NFL's Diversity Council, the league is now at over 50 percent in diverse hirings, jobs performed by both women and people of color for all 32 teams and the league office.
"Across the board, we're seeing progress," Rooney said. "Not at every level that we want to see progress, but certainly, the various measures that we're looking at, the internal data that we have, we feel like we're making progress across the league."
The league also announced it will again hold the Front Office Accelerator Program to increase visibility of minority candidates Dec. 11 through the 13 to introduce NFL owners to minority candidates who potential hires in the next five years. The league expects 40 to 45 participants to take part in the program.
"These participants are going to be nominated by the clubs," said Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer. "They can be either somebody who was a previous participant or a new participant."

Related Content

news

'A Steelers Story' features 'Renegade'

The newly launched 'A Steelers Story' debuts by taking you inside the history of 'Renegade'

news

Community Corner: Keeping kids warm this winter

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Where it airs: Steelers-Rams

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers game vs. the Los Angeles Rams
news

Tomlin: Bye offered Steelers time for evaluation

At 3-2, Steelers find themselves in the mix in a tight AFC North race
news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 17

Lambert's skill set was a perfect match for the design of the Steelers defense
news

Week 7 Blog: Good to go

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams
news

Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today but remain on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Second half keys: Steelers can look to 2022 for blueprint

The Steelers turned things around at their bye last season. This time around, they move forward in a better position
news

WATCH: Steelers Kickoff: 2023 Bye Week

Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Ryan Shazier, Rich Walsh, and Gerry Dulac recap the Steelers win over the Ravens in Week 5, the bye week, look ahead to their upcoming schedule and more.
news

A true game-wrecker

T.J. Watt is a player who can change the game at any moment with his intense play
news

Division at labor

Ravens in England, Bengals in Chase mode, Browns' D to be challenged 
Advertising