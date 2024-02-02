What does Arthur Smith bring to the Steelers' offense?

In 2018 under LeFleur, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,059 yards, his first 1,000-yard season. In 2019 under Smith's direction, Henry rushed for 1,540 yards. Then, in 2020, he had 2,027 rushing yards.

Tyler Allgier rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022 for the Falcons under Smith, while rookie Bijan Robinson had more than 1,400 total yards for the Falcons in 2023.

But it's not all about running the ball. Smith's system is quarterback friendly, with heavy usage of play-action.

Smith resurrected the career of Ryan Tannehill in his time with the Titans. Tennessee acquired Tannehill and a sixth-round pick from Miami for fourth and seventh-round picks from the Dolphins in 2019. He was expected to be a backup for Marcus Mariota, but outplayed him in Smith's heavy play-action packages and wound up starting 10 games, going 7-3 while throwing 22 touchdown passes against just six interceptions. In 2020, while Henry was rushing for 2,000 yards, Tannehill threw 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions as the Titans went 11-5.

The Steelers have been at the bottom of the league in terms of use of play-action for years, but when they've utilized it, quarterback Kenny Pickett has done well. Pickett has completed 67.6 of his passes using play-action, compared to 61.6 when he has not. And he's posted a passer rating of 85.7. When he hasn't utilized play-action, his passer rating is 77.6.

While the Titans were 21st and 23rd in overall passing yards in Smith's two seasons as coordinator, they also were ninth both years in terms of passing touchdowns. They also were top-10 both seasons in points scored.

That was largely due to their overall productivity in the red zone. In goal-to-go situations in 2019, the Titans scored a touchdown 94.1 percent of the time. In 2020, they were at 88 percent. They led the NFL in both of those years. The Steelers were 20th in goal-to-go situations last season, scoring a touchdown 66.7 percent of the time.