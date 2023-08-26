Tomlin to take advantage of 'bonus days'

Having concluded their preseason schedule on what Mike Tomlin described as the "front side of the Week Three cycle," the Steelers returned to the practice field today, a day on which 20 other NFL teams were still playing.

Tomlin called the three scheduled workouts today through Monday in the wake of Thursday night's 24-0 preseason victory in Atlanta "bonus days."

The Steelers' head coach embraced the first such session with recognizable enthusiasm.

"Really directed in terms of how to use this block of days," Tomlin announced today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "It's a really good opportunity for the (assistant) coaches to troubleshoot some technical issues that may have been dogging them, some situational awareness, teaching and learning. We're doing a lot of situational ball in an effort to tie up some circumstances that maybe we hadn't put them in enough.