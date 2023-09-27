Week 4 Blog: Watt proud of brother; focused on winning

Wednesday, September 27
Brotherly love: For T.J. Watt, the number one thing on his mind this week is defeating the Houston Texans and helping the Steelers stack their third win in a row.
But there will be a special sidebar to the game for Watt.
Watt's older brother, former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor during the game. J.J. Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year while with the Texans and is only the third person to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. The entire Watt family will be on hand for the game, and younger brother couldn't be happier the Texans chose the Steelers game to do it so he can be there as well.
"It's going to be huge," said Watt. "I was talking to a couple of guys about how much the city has meant to him and how much they care about him. It's a statement of who my brother is and what he represented, and what he still represents.
"I have a lot of special memories there watching him play. Visiting him there. Going to that Bills playoff game there. It's going to be different being back there without him playing. It's going to be awesome to see him received the way he deserves to be received. I know Houston is going to do it right for him.
"I am looking forward for me personally to have all of us in one area. We don't get together often anymore because we are so spread out. It's going to be pretty special.
"For me, it's about remembering there is a big game behind all of this. I am happy for my brother. I don't know who he is rooting for, but at the end of the day there is a game to be played."
Watt is six years younger than his older brother and loved watching him play when he first got in the NFL, but also learned a lot from him.
"My brother's whole career, he was making plays like crazy," said Watt. "Looking back, I definitely took it for granted how excellent and dominant he was. I just figured that is what happens. Then I got to the NFL and realized it's hard to make these plays he's been doing for so long. It's just a testament to who he is, how he prepares, and that hard work gets rewarded.
"To be able to have the blueprint of what it takes to be an NFL player, a Division I college football player, is something not a lot of people get. I understood at a young age what it takes to get to the next level, and to be successful at the next level, and the amount of sacrifice and commitment it takes."
Practicing patience: When he steps on the field, rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is making his presence felt, being in the right place, at the right times.
It's just that right now, Porter isn't seeing a ton of playing time.
Each week his snap count is increasing, with Porter playing 27 defensive snaps against the Raiders, and six on special teams. That's up from seven defensive snaps in Week 1 and 14 in Week 2.
Porter doesn't know when the number will increase even more as it's not his call.
"I don't know," said Porter. "I say it every week, we're going to see what the people upstairs say. I'm going to just keep working.
"Stacking days every time I get on the field with the guys, communication is going well, it's going pretty good."
Porter said he is mainly just seeing time in the dime defense, but feels he is showing he can do more.
"I showed I can hang with the best of them with my technique," said Porter. "I have to keep stacking days and making the plays that come to me."
While he is waiting his turn, he isn't getting frustrated, instead understanding patience is part of the job.
"It's not up to me," said Porter. "I have to keep showing them that I am ready and keep gaining confidence every time I step out there.
"I did it before at Penn State. I waited my turn. It's nothing new to me. Everybody wants to play. It's the scheme of things and how things run."
Detail oriented: It's all about the details.
At least that is what running back Najee Harris said the message was from Coach Mike Tomlin coming out of Sunday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Just executing our game plan. Being more detailed," said Harris. "Looking at the film from Vegas wasn't as detailed. That is a big emphasis Mike T said. Being more detailed."
The run game did get clicking this week after two weeks where it struggled to get rolling. Harris, who rushed for 31 and 43 yards, respectively, in the first two games, gained 65 yards on the ground against the Raiders. Jaylen Warren added 29 yards.
Not numbers that have them satisfied by any means, but it's going in the right direction.
"Just getting better at doing things," said Harris. "It just takes time. As long as we're trending upwards, that's all that matters. The run game is helping to open up a lot of stuff, play action, create those plays.
"The play action helps a lot because when you get the linebackers to step up, it creates the big shots down the field. If they start playing off, you can run the ball more. It all mirrors off each other."
Making moves: The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Wednesday, including signing receiver Jalen Camp and punter Brad Wing, and releasing cornerback Kalon Barnes.
Camp was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 209th overall pick. He was released by the Jaguars prior to the season and signed to the Houston Texans practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster three times at the end of the 2021 season as a COVID-19 replacement.
Camp spent most of the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad, while being elevated for two games.
In two seasons he played in five games, starting one, and has one reception for seven yards.
Camp played college ball at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 49 games and had 48 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns.
Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.
Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.
In 2016 he had 93 times for a 46.2-yard gross average and a 40.9-yard net average, breaking a Jets single-season record with the net average. He hit 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.
In 64 career games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Wing, who played at LSU, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2013 NFL Draft.
The next best thing: The Steelers weren't able to close out the game after they took possession with a five-point lead and 2:22 left in regulation on Sunday night in Las Vegas, but the offense was still able to do what needed to be done.
A third-and-2 completion from quarterback Kenny Pickett to wide receiver Allen Robinson picked up 6 yards, moved the chains and helped ensure that the Raiders wouldn't get the ball back until just 12 seconds remained.
Pickett said in the immediate aftermath that the Steelers got the defensive look they were hoping to see from the Raiders on what turned out to be one of the critical plays in the Steelers' 23-18 victory, but Robinson maintained today he wasn't taking anything for granted.
"It's sometimes tough to see how it's actually going to play out based on a look pre-snap," Robinson said. "As we kind of got into the play and kind of felt how it was going I was able to break out.
"Initially, teams disguise, teams do different things. They aren't going to tip their hand off the get-go, especially late in the game like that. But we were able to execute on that play and convert."
After running the ball three more times, the Steelers punted with 23 seconds to play.
The Raiders ended up taking over at their 15.
Mission accomplished, and a moment the offense can potentially build upon.
"I think it means a lot," Robinson said. "Our defense had played well all game so for us to be able to put them out there, back out on the field, only 12 seconds left, that's huge. That's huge for any team. The main thing in those situations, from a four-minute offense standpoint, you want to finish the game with the ball. For us, being able to run it down all the way to 12 seconds, to put our defense back out there, having to defend the long field with 12 seconds, we were happy to be able to do that.
"Our defense had played lights out all game, stopped them on short fields, made them kick field goals and things like that. For us to be able to hold up our end, be able to put our defense in an advantageous position, that's complementary football."
Robinson is anticipating a determined effort from this Sunday's opponent first and foremost.
The Texans are led by DeMeco Ryans, who spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator in San Francisco before becoming the head coach in Houston.
"They're a hard-playing team, that's the main thing," Robinson assessed. "They have a defensive-minded head coach. When you see defensive-minded head coaches come in on the defensive side of the ball, one thing that always pops off the film is the effort the guys are giving. That's up front, in the secondary, things like that.
"They have a hard-playing group."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
