Week 4 Blog: Watt proud of brother; focused on winning

Brotherly love: For T.J. Watt, the number one thing on his mind this week is defeating the Houston Texans and helping the Steelers stack their third win in a row.

But there will be a special sidebar to the game for Watt.

Watt's older brother, former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor during the game. J.J. Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year while with the Texans and is only the third person to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. The entire Watt family will be on hand for the game, and younger brother couldn't be happier the Texans chose the Steelers game to do it so he can be there as well.

"It's going to be huge," said Watt. "I was talking to a couple of guys about how much the city has meant to him and how much they care about him. It's a statement of who my brother is and what he represented, and what he still represents.

"I have a lot of special memories there watching him play. Visiting him there. Going to that Bills playoff game there. It's going to be different being back there without him playing. It's going to be awesome to see him received the way he deserves to be received. I know Houston is going to do it right for him.

"I am looking forward for me personally to have all of us in one area. We don't get together often anymore because we are so spread out. It's going to be pretty special.

"For me, it's about remembering there is a big game behind all of this. I am happy for my brother. I don't know who he is rooting for, but at the end of the day there is a game to be played."

Watt is six years younger than his older brother and loved watching him play when he first got in the NFL, but also learned a lot from him.

"My brother's whole career, he was making plays like crazy," said Watt. "Looking back, I definitely took it for granted how excellent and dominant he was. I just figured that is what happens. Then I got to the NFL and realized it's hard to make these plays he's been doing for so long. It's just a testament to who he is, how he prepares, and that hard work gets rewarded.