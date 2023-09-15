Browns are talking about Pickett, Watt, Pickens

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on why it's hard to win in Pittsburgh:

"Yeah. Just historic. You know for a long time, they had a top quarterback in the NFL in Big Ben (Roethlisberger), much respect to him. And then they were well coached. They do the fundamental things very well, and they don't beat themselves. So obviously, it's a huge challenge for us this week. Again, it's the next game, so it's a huge game for us. But last week, we don't want to put too much into that one. You kind of want to flush it and go to the next week, and obviously, it's another division opponent. You never want to take those games for granted. So, yeah, we have a huge challenge ahead of us, and I think we're ready for it."

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on playing the Steelers:

"Big rivalry game, division game. We're looking forward to it."

Center Ethan Pocic on the Steelers overall:

"Yeah, Steelers are great. They're a tough team, tough defense. You know, great team like I said. So, it's going to be a fun one."

Stefanski on George Pickens and the Steelers receivers:

"Yeah, he's very, very challenging, as you know, because you can have him covered and he comes down with the ball. He's a great 50-50 ball receiver. He's very good with the ball in his hands. He can catch and run, so we know what he's capable of. And he's not the only one. Great tight end. They have multiple guys, Allen Robinson (II) or Calvin Austin (III). They have guys that can touch the ball on the outside. And really you have to be very cognizant of all their players. Not just one player, but Pickens is a great player."

Emerson on going against Pickens:

"Oh, man, he's a great receiver. I can't wait to play against him and line up against him and just compete."

Emerson on if a player like Pickens brings out the best in him:

"I'm the same guy every day, so of course I look up to a matchup like that. Just being a receiver that came out in my class, I feel like a lot of people when we traded back to pick me up, instead of grabbing him, I feel like a couple of people feel like that he should be here too. So obviously, it's a little chip on my shoulder when that matchup comes, but it's the same thing. Just another game, great opponent, and just going to get after it."

Jones on if Watt's quickness will be the biggest challenge:

"Like I said, using my length. He kind of leaves his chest open a little bit during the pass game. Using that. There are other things to it. Making sure I get back. He's a great player."

Jones on if he thinks the Steelers will move Watt around or if he will stay stationary:

"I think they'll probably put him majority on my side just because I'm younger, a rookie. They're going to try to definitely make me a target. But I got to step up to the plate, step up to the challenge. But they do have packages that they're going to move around so it comes with the game."