Austin, Jackson to take part in Spring Accelerator program

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson will be among the 40 participants to take part in the NFL's Spring Accelerator program May 21 through 23 at the Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis.

The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and Front Office Accelerator programs hosted by the NFL at meetings in 2022.

Austin, 58, has been with the Steelers since 2019 and became the team's defensive coordinator in 2022.

A longtime NFL assistant, the native of Sharon, Pa., and University of Pittsburgh product has spent time with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Ravens, Lions and Bengals before landing with the Steelers.

Jackson, 43, joined the Steelers last season after previously previous NFL stops with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans as a wide receivers coach.