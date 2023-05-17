Austin, Jackson to take part in Spring Accelerator program

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson will be among the 40 participants to take part in the NFL's Spring Accelerator program May 21 through 23 at the Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis.
The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and Front Office Accelerator programs hosted by the NFL at meetings in 2022.
Austin, 58, has been with the Steelers since 2019 and became the team's defensive coordinator in 2022.
A longtime NFL assistant, the native of Sharon, Pa., and University of Pittsburgh product has spent time with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Ravens, Lions and Bengals before landing with the Steelers.
Jackson, 43, joined the Steelers last season after previously previous NFL stops with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans as a wide receivers coach.
The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization, which promotes recognition and growth beyond one's current club.
The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a Head Coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.
In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.
"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."