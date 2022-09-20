Steelers sign Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers signed receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Roberson was on the practice squad Week 1 of the season but released a few days following the game. He was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Roberson played at Wake Forest where he saw action in 40 games. He finished with 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 16 in his last two seasons. He was a second team All-ACC selection in 2020 and 2021. Roberson holds the school's single season record for receiving yards per game, averaging 102.9 yards a game in 2020.
To make room for him on the practice squad the team released cornerback Mark Gilbert.
