Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Roberson to practice squad

Sep 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Roberson was on the practice squad Week 1 of the season but released a few days following the game. He was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Roberson played at Wake Forest where he saw action in 40 games. He finished with 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 16 in his last two seasons. He was a second team All-ACC selection in 2020 and 2021. Roberson holds the school's single season record for receiving yards per game, averaging 102.9 yards a game in 2020.

To make room for him on the practice squad the team released cornerback Mark Gilbert.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers elevate Scott for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Delontae Scott for Sunday's game against the Patriots

news

Steelers sign Anenih to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed linebacker David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad

news

Steelers add two to practice squad

The Steelers signed two players to their practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers add Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers claim Jones off waivers

The Steelers claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jaguars

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed two players to the 53-man roster, place two on the Reserve/Injured List, and signed three to the practice squad

news

Steelers add eight to practice squad

The team added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made multiple moves on Tuesday morning as they work to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster

Advertising