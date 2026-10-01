Steelers makes roster moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while running back Lew Nichols was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad. Nichols will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots and the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.

He began his college career at Tennessee, playing four seasons and finishing with three sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed. In five college seasons, he appeared in 56 games, starting 28. He had 167 tackles, 110 of them solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss, four sacks, and 15 passes defensed.

Nichols was also elevated the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season. Nichols was elevated for the Steelers-Colts game in Week 9, playing on special teams.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.