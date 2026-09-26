Steelers make moves ahead of Bengals game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, including signing running back Travis Homer to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also placed guard Gennings Dunker on the Reserve/Injured List. Dunker was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition, the team elevated running back Lew Nichols and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Slaughter was also activated for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Homer was signed by the Steelers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Homer was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 204th overall pick.

He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks (2019-22) and the last three with the Chicago Bears (2023-25). In seven seasons, he has appeared in 86 games, starting two. He has carried the ball 92 times for 490 yards and one touchdown. He also has 55 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns. He also was used heavily on special teams.

Homer played college football at the University of Miami where he rushed for 1,995 yards over three seasons.

Nichols spent the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2025 season. Nichols was elevated for the Steelers-Colts game in Week 9, playing on special teams.

Nichols was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, spending most of the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He has since spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Nichols played college football at Central Michigan where he rushed for 1,710 yards in 2021, leading the nation. He was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.