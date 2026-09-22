Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive back Darius Rush to the practice squad.
Hodgins spent part of the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad, before he was signed to the New York Giants 53-man roster.
Hodgins, who also spent time with the Giants in 2022-24, appeared in seven games for New York in 2025, starting seven. He had 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown last season. During his time with the Giants, he appeared in a total of 35 games, with 19 starts, and had 66 receptions for 708 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hodgins has appeared in 38 career games, with 19 starts. He has 70 receptions for 749 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hodgins was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games for the Bills, with four receptions for 41 yards.
He played college football at Oregon State.
This is also Rush's second stint with the Steelers after he spent time on the team's practice squad in 2023 and 2024, appearing in five regular season games.
Rush was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.
Rush spent the 2025 season with the Commanders, but was placed on the Reserve/Injured List following the season opener.
Rush played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where he began his career as a receiver, but switched to cornerback. He appeared in 43 games, starting 21 of them. He recorded 74 tackles, including 60 solo stops, 15 passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022 he started nine games, recording a career-high 38 tackles, 28 of them solo stops.
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