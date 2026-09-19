Steelers make roster moves ahead of Patriots game

The Steelers elevated running back Travis Homer and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

The team also placed receiver Max Hurleman on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

Homer was signed by the Steelers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Homer was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 204th overall pick.

He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks (2019-22) and the last three with the Chicago Bears (2023-25). In seven seasons, he has appeared in 85 games, starting two. He has carried the ball 90 times for 474 yards and one touchdown. He also has 55 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns. He also was used heavily on special teams.

Homer played college football at the University of Miami where he rushed for 1,995 yards over three seasons.

Slaughter was previously activated for the Week 1 game against the Falcons.

Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.