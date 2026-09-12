Steelers make moves ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game.
Slaughter was first signed to a Reserve/Future contract by the Steelers following the 2025 season. Slaughter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Slaughter played his final college season at Arkansas where he started 13 games. He recorded 80 tackles, including 44 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble.
He began his college career at Tennessee, playing four seasons and finishing with three sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed. In five college seasons, he appeared in 56 games, starting 28. He had 167 tackles, 110 of them solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss, four sacks, and 15 passes defensed.
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