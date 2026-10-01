Steelers acquire two draft picks from Cowboys

The Steelers completed a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft in exchange for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Porter was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He appeared in 47 games, starting 41. He had 165 tackles, including 120 solo stops, three interceptions, 31 passes defensed, and three tackles for a loss.
Porter was inactive for the Steelers first three games in 2026. He spent training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List and was activated off the list on Aug. 30.
In 2025, Porter started all 14 games he appeared in, missing time due to injury. He recorded 52 tackles, 35 of them solo stops, and one interception. He had a team-high 14 passes defensed.
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