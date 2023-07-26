Pickett unconcerned with pressure to succeed

"I feel like I'm in a good spot. We had a good spring. I feel like I took control of the offense and the system and kind of ran the show how I like to do it, which is a familiar feeling. It's good when you're the quarterback to be in command of the system. I feel like I can build on that in camp."

It's been a busy past 18 months for the 25-year-old. But many of the life milestones are now behind him.

He finished up at Pitt and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given annually to college football's top upperclassman quarterback. He went through the draft process, was selected in the first round and then made his first NFL start. In June, he married the longtime girlfriend, Amy Paternoster, checking off another box.

"It's been a busy couple of years to say the least. I got a chance after the wedding and the honeymoon to look back at the last year and a half. It's been special," he said. "It feels good to be in the position I'm in. I've worked really hard to be here. I'm proud to be the quarterback of this team."

But there are still some things to be accomplished.

Pickett begins his second NFL season with a much clearer picture of what it takes to succeed in the NFL. And he's got lofty goals.