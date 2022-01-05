Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

The Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday.
Haden started the 11 games he has played this season, missing Week 2 with a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 with a foot injury.
The Steelers did get some good news earlier today when multiple players were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, just in time for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
The team is activating offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley.