Transactions

Presented by

Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

Jan 05, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday.

Haden started the 11 games he has played this season, missing Week 2 with a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 with a foot injury.

The Steelers did get some good news earlier today when multiple players were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, just in time for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team is activating offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley.

Related Content

news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football

news

Steelers make roster moves

Isaiah Buggs was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

news

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed three players on the COVID-19 List, including two defensive starters in Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers activated Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but placed Arthur Maulet on the list
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Chiefs game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves before taking on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

Adams activated from COVID List

Montravius Adams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday
news

Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers place Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make moves ahead of tonight's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Vikings
Advertising