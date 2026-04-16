Stallworth, Porters to announce Steelers Draft picks

Steelers fans don't know yet who the team will be selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place in Pittsburgh April 23-25.

But one thing that is known is who will be announcing some of those selections.

And there will be plenty of familiar faces at the Draft Theater and Main Stage for the big announcements.

Hall of Famer John Stallworth will announce the team's second-round selection, while Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr. will announce a third-round selection together. In addition to those making the second and third round announcements, Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis will be in attendance at the Draft.

Stallworth was part of one of the greatest drafts in NFL history, with four future Hall of Famers selected in the 1974 Steelers draft class, including Stallworth, Jack Lambert, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster. In addition, Hall of Famer Donnie Shell was signed that year as an undrafted free agent.

"It's special that I would be asked, and certainly what makes it special is when you look back on the history of the Steelers in the Draft, particularly in my era," said Stallworth. "We had some great drafts. I was a part of one considered to be really, really good.

"To be a part of this Draft and to represent the success over the years that the Steelers had bringing draft choices in and to represent that whole era that brought those folks in with Chuck Noll and Bill Nunn. To represent them and know that my story is certainly a good example of what was going on at that time."

Stallworth loves that Pittsburgh has the opportunity to shine in front of so many people who will be attending the Draft in person, and watching from all over the world, and he knows it will give fans a history of what the NFL Draft means to the Steelers.

"This tells the story and gives emphasis to the story of what the Draft has meant to the City of Pittsburgh, certainly to the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Stallworth. "I think it honors the people who are part of that Draft legacy, Chuck (Noll) and his philosophy, including Bill Nunn and Art Rooney Jr. and how they built an organization that today's team was the result of. That base that was built during the 1970s that we know and love and is a vital part of the history of the club."

The Steelers father-son tandem of Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr. will announce the first of the team's third round picks, representing the generations of Steelers football. Porter Jr. will also represent WPIAL players who have been selected in the NFL Draft, as he played at North Allegheny High School.

"It's going to be amazing," said Porter Sr. "I've been part of some crazy, awesome things already in Pittsburgh with J.J. (Joey Jr.) being drafted by the Steelers too. For J.J. and I to have an opportunity to get on stage and announce the third-round pick and calling their name to be drafted is going to be amazing.

"When I got the call from Dan Rooney to do this, it was such an honor. He asked if both of us wanted to do it, and I said yes for both of us without even having to ask J.J. I knew he would think it was special too and would want to be a part of it. It's a tie into the whole journey that we've been on."

He remembers the night his son was drafted by the Steelers, and having the Draft in Pittsburgh brings back great memories.

"We have games and everything here, but to have an event like this to bring so many people to Pittsburgh for football, it's special," said Porter Sr. "This is the NFL Draft, and it's cool they appreciate the City of Pittsburgh and the football that is played here to give us the opportunity to have a Draft here.