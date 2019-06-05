Snell a bundle of energy

"It is surprising," said Snell. "You would think some guys would want to just handle their business and be isolated. I know from personal experience, coming from a program that wasn't much to something that is big, that is how you make it far and take it places when everybody is on the same page, wants to get better. Everyone is helpful. It's a great team environment. A great feeling."

One of the biggest adjustments for Snell is learning a new system and while the physical side takes some getting accustomed to, it's the mental side that really has him on his toes.

"It's really the mental side," said Snell. "From where I came from it was all signals. This is like you huddle up, call the plays and let's go. It just takes learning.

"You just have to be able to go at your own pace, but learn and get better every day or people will pass you by. It's about learning from every experience."

At this point it's way too soon to know what Snell's role is going to be with just a week of OTAs in the books. But whatever is asked, you can be sure he will enthusiastically attack it.