Steelers President Art Rooney II is focused on a strong finish to the 2026 campaign. And he firmly believes his head coach, quarterback and players are, as well.

The Steelers play host to the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m. Friday at Acrisure Stadium, and there's nothing more important than how the team responds to the events of the past 48 hours, which included benching starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers Tuesday night and releasing him the following day.

"I take responsibility for ensuring the team and entire organization meets our standards," Rooney said Thursday in a statement. "I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room."

McCarthy was hired in January for his winning credentials, quarterback development and experience leading teams in the NFL. That hasn't changed following the release of Rodgers, as the Steelers sit at 6-4 with seven games remaining to secure a playoff spot in the AFC and pursue another division title.

But the Steelers aren't forced to hand the ball to an NFL unknown. Rudolph will make the 21st start of his pro career and 16th for the Steelers, including the postseason, against the Broncos.

Stepping into the spotlight with three games left in the 2023 regular season, Rudolph helped guide the Steelers on a 3-0 run. He threw for 716 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 53-of-71 passing while being sacked just five times during that span.

Such a sudden pivot as the calendar nears December is never easy on anyone, from coaches to players, but the Steelers can't allow it to be a distraction. The team's foundational pillars are still in place for the stretch run.