OTA Recap: Week 1

PLENTY TO CHOOSE FROM: Veteran free agent Mitch Trubisky said the new offense has been presented to the players and it's now a matter of deciding what works and what doesn't.

"We've kinda installed through everything and then we're gonna go through and find out what fits us as an offense, me, specifically, and then the rest of the quarterback room," Trubisky said. "It's been a good installation period and I'm really enjoying the offense so far."

WASTING NO TIME: With the departure of established veterans such as Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva in recent seasons, the offensive line has lacked an identifiable leader.

Free agent guard James Daniels is already doing something about that, apparently.

"We're kinda dispersed a little bit," guard Kevin Dotson offered. "Not dispersed in a bad way but we're kinda like all coming up together. But I would say overall probably James, James came in and he's kinda taken control of it.

"He's not like 'you need to do this, you need to do that.' It's more of a 'I used to do this when I was over here so I just think this would help us,' type of thing. He has some real good ideas when it comes to different offensive things."

Daniels, who started 48 of 54 career games played with the Bears, sees such leadership as a two-way street.

"I feel like we're all taking leadership roles," he said. "I've asked (Dotson) for advice, too. I've asked (center/guard) Kendrick (Green) for advice.