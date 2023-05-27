Gorscak calling it a career with the Steelers

And he's been honored to work with a number of men who are already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and others who will be someday.

"I'm proud and fortunate to have lived through seeing Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin, the many assistants both of them had," Gorscak said. "The players, you start looking at that defense back in the day, wow! We were loaded. It was just phenomenal."

But, all good things must come to an end.

In Gorscak's case, this seemed like a good time to step away from his full-time role with the Steelers, even though he's going to continue to attend games as a season ticket holder.

He'd also like to continue in the role that has made him something of a household name in some circles. For the past two decades, Gorscak has run the 40-yard dashes at the NFL Scouting Combine each year in Indianapolis.

It's gotten him a lot of publicity over the years.

"It is a grind, but it's satisfying, too. When you start talking about these young men and their abilities, the influence you might have in report writing or meeting them at the Combine, it's a humbling experience," Gorscak said. "I have young people come up to me before running the 40 and they say, 'I've been waiting for this my whole life.' I said, 'What, the Combine?' He said, 'No, you starting me in the 40. I've been watching you since I was a little kid.'"

With his retirement, Gorscak's continued involvement with the Combine would require being approved by the event's board of trustees.

If it doesn't happen. Gorscak will be content doing what he can in the football business and continuing to touch the lives of those around him, something that he didn't realize he had done so much of until he made his announcement earlier this week on social media that he was stepping away.