 Skip to main content
Advertising

Keeping his mother's voice alive

Dec 15, 2016 at 10:43 AM

It's a time of year when families long to be together in the warmth of their home, to have loved ones close by to enjoy the joy and blessings of the holiday season.

But that isn't always possible. Circumstances, many beyond an individual's control, have some people forced to leave home during a time when all they want are the simple comforts that home offers.

For those at the Women's Center and Shelter of Pittsburgh, there is no doubt they want to be in a welcoming, safe environment for the holidays. The women, many with their children, want to be where they feel safe, where they are comfortable, where they are surrounded by love. And fortunately, they are.  

It's a place that William Gay has adopted, where the women who go there are heroes to him, because he understands better than anyone what they are going through, and how hard it is to leave home for a protective shelter.

"You have to give them a standing ovation because it's hard, it's tough," said Gay. "Once they see somebody that is willing to listen, that isn't judging them, the smile comes on. When I first got there several years ago, they didn't think I cared, they thought I was just there because the Steelers wanted to send someone there. Then they heard my story. They are doing their best to make a bad situation good, you encourage them to keep going."

It's Gay's story of domestic violence that forged the relationship with the shelter. He experienced the pain domestic violence brings when he was just eight years old and his mother, Carolyn Hall, tried to escape an abusive relationship she was in with his stepfather. When she tried to leave the relationship, his stepfather shot and killed her and then shot himself.

That is why Gay hosted a holiday dinner for those in the shelter, giving him the opportunity to bond with those there, to let them know he understands what they are going through, that he cares and that he wants to help.

"My mom is the number one reason I do this," said Gay. "For me to be involved keeps her voice alive. I am doing it for her. She would be happy I am doing things like this in the community to help others."

Gay provided gifts for the women and children there, giving them a little something to bring a much needed smile, something that just lets them know he is there for them.

"Just the vibe there; it's loving," said Gay. "It's Christmas time. And just to meet new people and hear their stories and their plans on when they leave the shelter and hear the hope. To see the kids is fun. It puts a smile on my face each and every year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Batch continues to pour into the community

The Best of the Batch Foundation officially opened their new headquarters on Wednesday
news

Community Corner: 'Cam Heyward Day' in Pittsburgh

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

A sea of green at Acrisure Stadium

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday evening
news

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh honorees announced

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Dinner Gala will honor those who represent the region in both the business world and community engagement

news

Fitzpatrick presented with Bart Starr Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick was honored at the Super Bowl Breakfast with the Bart Starr Award
news

It's still 'surreal' for Heyward

Winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is something that still hasn't fully hit Cameron Heyward
news

Heyward wins the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cameron Heyward is the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
news

Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors

Pittsburgh's Peter Gonzalez is the winner of the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Heyward has a heart of gold

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's passion for giving back once again has him as a candidate for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards
news

50/50 raffle supports Pittsburgh community

The Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle has benefitted 182 charitable organizations
news

Austin reflects on the legacy of Dr. King

Calvin Austin III was moved seeing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on display at the National Civil Rights Museum
news

Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award
Advertising