50/50 raffle supports Pittsburgh community

The Steelers' storied history throughout the city of Pittsburgh isn't limited to just the football field. As one of the foundations of the city, the organization has continuously demonstrated its support to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. Throughout the season, current and former players spend time serving the community in many ways, including food drives, clothing drives, holiday shopping trips, and more.

In addition, the organization gives back through the Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 raffle allows the team to directly support the causes it cares about through a monetary fundraiser – that also benefits the participants.

Since its inception in 2014, the Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle has benefitted 182 charitable organizations throughout the region. Among these organizations is United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, whose goal is to help people access critical human necessities such as shelter, safety, and food.

"Working hard together and giving back is the Pittsburgh way. It's also the United Way. Our partnership with The Pittsburgh Steelers has had an outsized impact on this region. Your 50/50 raffle contributions support partner agencies meeting basic needs such as food and shelter," said president and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Bobbi Watt Geer. "Every donation works to move families to financial stability, and helps children and youth build for success in school and life. Thank you, Steelers Nation, for helping to make this impact possible."

As part of the raffle, after each home game, one fan takes home 50 percent of the game's collection, with the remaining 50 percent of the proceeds going to the team's charitable partners. The 50/50 raffle is a win-win for everyone involved, allowing Steelers fans to try their luck and cheer on their favorite team while making a positive impact on the community.

The Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle raised $504,157 for local charities during the 2023 season, including the United Way of Southern Pennsylvania, Steelers Youth Football Fund, Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Cancer Bridges, Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research, Salvation Army, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, and Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank. During Salute to Service, an NFL initiative to honor, empower, and connect our nation's service members, veterans, and their families, the 50/50 raffle donated to the following Military charities; Adventure in Training with a Purpose, The Pittsburgh Fisher House, Guardian Angels Service Dogs, Veteran's Breakfast Club, Veteran's Place, Operation Troop Appreciation, Pennsylvania Veterans Farming Project, Robin's Home, Rise Veterans and American Legion.