Community Corner: 'Cam Heyward Day' in Pittsburgh

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:23 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

2024 Offseason

Wednesday, April 10

Cam Heyward Day: Wednesday was declared 'Cam Heyward Day' in the City of Pittsburgh, honoring the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Pittsburgh City Council presented him with a proclamation for his work that has benefited so many in the city.

"I just want to thank you for all of the work that you have done," said Gainey. "You have done a lot of work in the city. I am appreciative, because it speaks volumes of how you use your platform. I always think you should use your platform to uplift other people, and you have done that. I just want to personally say thank you.

"And I like the way you tackle quarterbacks. I appreciate that."

Gainey went on to read the proclamation honoring Heyward for winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, recognizing him for his on and off the field efforts.

"He is among the most respected names in the National Football League," the proclamation read. "Throughout his 13-year career he has been deeply involved in helping the community and always using his platform for good. Throughout his distinguished career, Cam has exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, compassion and consistency, going above and beyond the call of duty, and providing life-changing care for support of youth throughout the region.

"Today is your day. We appreciate you. Today is Cam Heyward Day."

Heyward, who has been a staple in the community since he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, was humbled to be honored by the city when he was born and played his entire career.

"Thank you to Mayor Gainey, (City) Council, and everybody out here today," said Heyward. "When I talk about using my platform to draw awareness or help others out, that's not accomplished without a village behind me. It's not done without people taking an effort to give back. I would like to think I am a representative of that.

"I am very appreciative of this proclamation. When I tell my kids today is Cam Heyward Day, they might freak out a little bit and hopefully I can get a cupcake on top of that. My kids, I am just trying to show them the way and I am trying to lead my family and provide for them a model of how to represent your city. Not everybody gets to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but when you are a Pittsburgh Steeler, there is a level of consistency, a standard to be held and a responsibility to the city. That is something I will always do. We've got a lot more work to do, and I am looking forward to doing it."

Cam Heyward Ed Gainey
Cam Heyward City Council

