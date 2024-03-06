 Skip to main content
The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh honorees announced

Mar 06, 2024 at 08:59 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Dinner Gala, which will be co-chaired by Greg Jordan and David Malone and held on Wednesday, March 20 at Acrisure Stadium, will once again honor those who represent the region in both the business world and community engagement.

Bill Demchak, the chairman and CEO of The PNC Financial Services Group, will receive the 2024 Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador's Award, presented to an individual who reflects Ambassador Rooney's leadership, love of Pittsburgh and contribution to the community.

Demchak, a top leader at PNC for more than a decade, has evolved PNC into a national banking powerhouse and has had a major impact across the community. He also sees the importance of giving back to Pittsburgh in a charitable fashion, along with his wife Debbie. The couple funds a scholarship program through the Pittsburgh Promise to get more Black educators into the Pittsburgh Public School system. He is also on the board of directors of the Extra Mile Education Foundation, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, among others.

In addition, Charlie Batch and Latasha Wilson-Batch will be honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award, given to leaders who have produced successful organizational initiatives in response to a significant contemporary problem.

Charlie Batch started the Best of the Batch Foundation in 1999, fulfilling a promise he made after his younger sister, Danyl Settles, was shot and killed in 1996, in the crossfire between rival gangs in their Homestead neighborhood. Through their Best of the Batch Foundation, they have established themselves as true difference makers, people the community and region can depend on, to be there for the youth in particular to help give them a better future. The foundation has been serving the area now for 25 years and has been built into a force to serve others by the two.

The Best of the Batch Foundation provides year-round educational programming to more than 3,800 children ranging in ages from 4 to 18, across 22 school districts in eight Western Pennsylvania counties. The foundation outgrew their original home, moving into a state-of-the-art 33,000 square foot facility that they oversaw the construction and design of.

About the Ireland Funds: In 1976. Dan Rooney, former US Ambassador to Ireland and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team, along with fellow Pittsburgh businessman Anthony J.F. O'Reilly, created what was then The Ireland Fund. With a trinity of goals – peace, culture, and charity – The Ireland Fund appealed for support for Ireland and its people from all Americans, but especially those of Irish descent.

Today the Ireland Funds is active in 12 countries around the world, assists 3,200 organizations and has raised over $600 million dollars. The Funds have never wavered in their core mission: to deliver private philanthropic support to worthy causes which promote peace and reconciliation, arts and culture and education and community development.

For sponsorship and ticket information call 412-983-5863 or email, Theresa@TheresaKaufmanevents.com.

For more information about The Ireland Funds, please visit www.irelandfunds.org.

