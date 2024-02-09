It's still 'surreal' for Heyward

Heyward went into the NFL Honors award show convinced he wasn't going to get good news. He prepared people for it so they wouldn't be disappointed.

Then social media started to buzz about him being the winner, and he was getting texts from friends.

He still wasn't believing it.

"It's pretty surreal to be honest. I was not ready for the entire night," said Heyward. "I can tell you, most of the media and community people with the Steelers, I told I wasn't winning the award. I was trying to temper expectations and not let people down. I told my mom you need to be prepared if we don't win. I really didn't know honestly. Friends were texting me, but no one had told me. I only knew when the video started running.

"I woke up this morning and it really did happen. But we have more work to do. That was just the cherry on top."

And that is why he is the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Because an award isn't what it's about. It's about the work that needs to be done in the community, the people who depend on him, the lives he has changed and will continue to change.

"We all start being great players, but we understand to be a great player is just not enough," said Heyward. "The community needs us. When I first got here, I had guys like Brett (Keisel), Aaron (Smith), who took me under their wing and showed me. Having that opportunity, I just want to provide my teammates with that. They aren't going to follow the same lane I might, but they need the opportunity to give back.

"I know a lot falls on my shoulders, but it was falling on my shoulders before this. The work continues. But we don't shy away from it. We know there are a lot of people that need our help. I want to be doing that. If pressure intensifies, I have to grow from it."

One of the main projects Heyward has undertaken the last two years is 'Cam's Kindness Week,' where he sets out on daily missions to make a difference in a multiple of ways, most of them this year about being a support system for today's youth, whether that was through visits to The Caring Place where he met with grieving children, or 'Craig's Closet,' his pet project named in his dad's honor.

"Cam's Kindness Week the last two years was something I talked to people about and we wanted to have a concentrated effort," said Heyward, who was born in Pittsburgh. "We knew it would require a lot of energy. But we were able to do some special things. It's the initiatives we care about, the youth we care about.

"It's my hometown, it's my birthplace. It's something my dad built before I was born. It's his legacy. The City of Pittsburgh is always near and dear to my heart."

That legacy is something his dad, who died when Heyward was only 16-years-old, left and is something that Heyward couldn't help but reflect on the last few days, knowing that he is always with him in spirit and looking over him from above.