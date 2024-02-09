Heyward wins the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Early on in the 2023 season, Heyward won the Ambassador Daniel M. Rooney Champion of Mentoring award, presented by The Mentoring Partnership. The award is a culmination of what Heyward does on and off the field, a role model for so many kids in the Pittsburgh community.

"For me it's about trying to impact my community," said Heyward. "Giving young people a chance and connecting through this platform. I am lucky enough to play for an organization that allows you to do that.

"There are so many kids that are looking to just partner and people to connect with. We might not have the same backgrounds, but I want to be an advocate, I want to continue to give back. I want to make sure they understand there are opportunities to be had."

Heyward has had his share of mentors in his life, from family to coaches to teammates, and he welcomes having the opportunity to take on that role.

"I had so many mentors in my life and role models that I learned from," said Heyward. "They came in unexpected ways and expected ways. Whether it was my football coach, my friends' dads who were coaches along the way. My mom, my dad, my grandparents. Even sometimes older teammates, having a chance to pick their brains. Seeing the way my mom battled back for us and took care of us. My dad working his tail off.

"When I learned from them, I didn't know I was learning. But I just want to provide those avenues to give people a chance to, to help kids bounce back from whatever they're going through."

Heyward used Cam's Kindness Week to share that message of mentoring in the same way it came to him, by learning without the kids even realizing they were learning.

One step along the way doing that was at Café Momentum Pittsburgh, a place he has gravitated toward. Heyward understands the importance of believing in today's youth. He knows they often need a second chance. He believes that with the right leadership, kids who went down the wrong path can be steered into the right direction.

Café Momentum Pittsburgh opened earlier this year as a place where Pittsburghers can go and enjoy fine dining. It also offers a culinary internship to teens 15 to 19 who are justice-involved. Café Momentum, which originated in Dallas, provides a transformative experience through a 12-month paid post-release internship program. Participants rotate through the restaurant, focusing on life and social skills, coaching and development.

Heyward embraces the work Café Momentum is doing, donating $50,000 to the organization last year through the Steelers Social Justice Fund.

This year, he wanted to take it one step further by visiting the restaurant as part of Cam's Kindness Week and learning more about the individuals taking part.

"For our kids, it's important to see influential folks in the community who are showing an interest in them," said Gene Walker, Executive Director of Café Momentum Pittsburgh. "Obviously Cam Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers are a big deal in town. Our young people and staff are excited.

"For the organization, it's important to show the community that other organizations in the city who are well known and respected are buying into the work that we are doing. And Cam has shown that over and over with his time and generosity to come here.

"Our goal is to help our young people find, create and live out a vision for their future that is different than what they can see now. We do that through workforce training, social services and mental health. It really is a community effort to help support the young people of our city."

He met with the interns to talk about breaking the cycle of incarceration and violence they have been affected by, and then helped prepare a meal that he enjoyed with them.

"Things are tough, but it's good to find a smart outlet, cooking food for the community," said Heyward. "It's a great path to get these kids on. And it's really starting to grow all over the United States. It's a great idea and I'm excited to be a part of it.

"You have to listen to their stories. They need people who care, people who are willing to listen."

Heyward would love to see more options like this become available for youth, where they can learn new skills and find a positive path to future success, and he wants to help make kids aware that there are options that do exist.

"It's huge to have places like Café Momentum," said Heyward. "These outlets can come in so many different ways. The hard part is the kids don't have the right ways to always find them sometimes. But they are there, and they need to grow.

"I love that Café Momentum is so different. It's not just your cookie cutter type of experience. It's really finding a way that a kid could benefit and have a hobby or two that turns into a lot more in life."