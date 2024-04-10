Batch continues to pour into the community

Best of the Batch Foundation Programs:

RECREATION

Serving as a community "safe space" on the walk home from school, the environment created by Best of the Batch Foundation is one where kids are free to be kids. In addition to educational programming, participants utilize the Clubhouse to hang out with their peers, participate in games, read, utilize the computer lab, dance, and play.

ACTIVITY PODS

While the Activity Pod will be a hub of learning for up to 30 children at each age level, it will look and feel much different from the typical classroom environment. Each piece of furniture will be interactive, allowing children to rearrange the space to best accommodate their personal learning style or to cluster together for team projects. Each Activity Pod will be furnished with cutting-edge technology like Smartboards and large computer and television monitors to streamline communication within the room and open up opportunities for larger group collaboration. Equipment and technology for the Activity Pods include:

Interactive Tables & Chairs / Large Screen Television & Computer Monitors / Smartboards / Traveling Instructor's Desk / Laptop Station / Charging Ports / Secure Storage Units.

HOMEWORK & TUTORING

Homework help and tutoring services are available to every child at the Batch Foundation. In collaboration with a child's parents/guardians and teachers, the Foundation develops individualized personal success plans to provide them with the tools, resources, and support to reach their academic goals.

STATE-OF-THE-ART 'STEAM' LAB

The Best of the Batch Foundation incorporates STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning into its programming. Skills learned here will allow youth to learn differently and innovatively. This provides an outlet for healthy, creative thinking and learning about their passions (coding, 3D printing, robotics, music production, etc.), which prepares them for future growth and career success. Surrounding school districts and community groups currently identify and reward "above average" students with their STEAM-oriented programs. As an extension, the Batch Foundation strives to captivate and engage "average" students by consistently seeking new avenues to inspire youth to reach academic goals, and to discover future career opportunities under the STEAM umbrella. The addition of the state-of-the-art technology in the new STEAM Lab allows the Batch Foundation to provide hands-on experience with evolving technology to boost young people's confidence in STEAM topics, and build teamwork, entrepreneurial, and presentation skills.

STEAM PARTNERSHIPS & MENTORING

The Batch Foundation partners with non-profit and business leaders to provide STEAM programs and upper-level skills. By joining forces with science-driven community partners, such as Carnegie Science Center's "Fab Lab," youth have the chance to learn about real-world topics and applications from industry experts. The growing partnership equips participating children with advanced hands-on skills and fosters mentoring relationships between themselves and STEAM professionals to expand their knowledge and understanding of potential careers. The youth trained by Carnegie Science Center staff act as the Batch Foundation's "STEAM Lab Stars" who assist inexperienced youth and community members with STEAM Lab technology – ultimately creating an ongoing cycle of peer education and success. STEAM Lab materials & technology include:

Laser Engravers / Embroidery Machines / CNC Routers / Direct to Garment Printers / Vinyl Cutter-Printers / 3D Printers / Sound Lab / Video-Photo Lab / Collaboration Space / Podcasting Space.

DYNAMIC MENTORING & LEADERSHIP

Critical to its success, the Batch Foundation incorporates a Dynamic Mentoring & Leadership model. The Foundation hires its own alumni as college and high school interns – young adults who previously spent years of their youth participating in Best of the Batch programming – from their elementary school years through high school. Young attendees are inspired by these natural role models who share similar experiences to them, relate to them, look like them and are actively and consistently concerned about their futures. This system creates dynamic mentoring relationships that often last into adulthood.

GIRL TALK

Girl Talk is a national non-profit program in which high school girls mentor middle school girls, by building self-esteem, developing leadership skills, and recognizing the value of community service. Since 2015, Girl Talk at the Batch Foundation has supported girls' positive growth and development during their formative years with weekly meetings throughout the school year. Talented Steel Valley High School mentors adapt lessons provided by the Girl Talk national organization to fit the needs, environment, and questions of the Steel Valley Middle School participants they mentor. Since the beginning of the program, more than 153 female students have been served through Girl Talk. While some lessons are more light-hearted, such as making new friends and the importance of teamwork, other lessons speak on life's more difficult situations, such as racial prejudice, eating disorders, and unhealthy relationships. The root of all lessons is to share correct information, helpful resources, and meaningful and relatable experiences and advice.

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Best of the Batch Foundation remained open and operational, safely adjusting programming to best serve Mon Valley youth and families. Pandemic response programming began with the "Comfort in a Basket" initiative, which provided more than 1,000 families with care packages full of shelf-stable pantry items, household and personal hygiene items, snacks, and educational enrichment projects and workbooks. During the first few months of nationwide pandemic restrictions, many of the supplies gifted to families were not available on store shelves. Since the pandemic, the Batch Foundation continues to provide necessary supplies to children and families upon request.