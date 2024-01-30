Heyward has a heart of gold

Near the start of the season, Heyward won the Ambassador Daniel M. Rooney Champion of Mentoring award, presented by The Mentoring Partnership. The award is a culmination of what Heyward does on and off the field, a role model for so many kids in the Pittsburgh community.

"For me it's about trying to impact my community," said Heyward. "Giving young people a chance and connecting through this platform. I am lucky enough to play for an organization that allows you to do that.

"There are so many kids that are looking to just partner and people to connect with. We might not have the same backgrounds, but I want to be an advocate, I want to continue to give back. I want to make sure they understand there are opportunities to be had."

Heyward used Cam's Kindness Week to share that message of mentoring in the same way it came to him, by learning without the kids even realizing they were learning.

One step along the way doing that was at Café Momentum Pittsburgh, a place he has gravitated toward. Heyward understands the importance of believing in today's youth. He knows they often need a second chance. He believes that with the right leadership, kids who went down the wrong path can be steered into the right direction.

He met with the interns to talk about breaking the cycle of incarceration and violence they have been affected by, and then helped prepare a meal that he enjoyed with them.

"Things are tough, but it's good to find a smart outlet, cooking food for the community," said Heyward. "It's a great path to get these kids on. And it's really starting to grow all over the United States. It's a great idea and I'm excited to be a part of it.

"You have to listen to their stories. They need people who care, people who are willing to listen."

His kindness week also had him embark on other activities, including the opening of another Craig's Closet, this one at Brashear High School.

Heyward launched Craig's Closet in 2018 to honor his father, who played football at the University of Pittsburgh, and when he arrived as a freshman running back, had only one suit, something he was grateful to at least have coming from a single-parent home with six siblings.

With so many young men in Pittsburgh facing the same challenge of not having a suit that they could wear to a job interview, internship, events and more, Heyward came up with a plan. Craig's Closet provides free dress clothes to help young men as they move forward in life.

"With me and my brothers, we always try to honor our dad and we know we've all been given blessings beyond," said Heyward. "It's up to us to honor that legacy and expand on that legacy, because through that we can only be better men.

"We've had a chance to give back to some high schools and we're just growing, providing suits for young men, things like ties, shoes. I love hearing the stories of how they feel empowered behind it. When they feel they look good, they feel good about themselves, and that makes them want to play good, or go out and seize the world.

"It feels like you're providing tools for their toolbox and it's allowing them to succeed at a high level."

Heyward has had multiple opportunities to see the impact Craig's Closet has had, including through his yearly Suiting Up for Success Soiree. The event celebrates male high school seniors who show leadership, sportsmanship, hard work, and good character despite their challenges. Each teen receives a custom suit and new shoes and share a formal dinner with Heyward that includes motivational speakers.

"We get to see them in their suits, and you get to see the smile on their face," said Heyward. "They have the feeling of being prepared and going forward in life, whether it's a college interview, job interviews, the prom, anything like that.

"We're hearing their stories. And then we're bringing entrepreneurs from all over Pittsburgh who tell their stories. These are the fields our kids want to get involved with. We're killing two birds with one stone. We're providing the suit for the job interview and then you're meeting someone that almost started the job interview. When you do that, it's not just blowing smoke. We're really trying to attack it and tell you, hey, now you got this, and we see you're a sharp dresser. Let's see what you can do with that sharp dress."