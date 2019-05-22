JuJu: 'Everyone is on the same page'

If you look at the Steelers roster, the wide receiver position in particular, there is one thing that will stand out immediately.

This is a young group.

And the one leading the group into the 2019 season is just 22-years old. While he might be young, JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't inexperienced.

"With the experience I played, at this point age is just a number," said Smith-Schuster. "I've played enough games where I am able to take on this. It's just another challenge we have to deal with.

"I think I can be a role model for that room. I can take on that challenge. That is what I have been doing, being the leader and trying to contribute like everybody else. I am already vocal. I am vocal as a person. Just in general that is how I am. There is no need for me to go out of my way and yell at the guys. We are all adults here. We know right from wrong. Everyone just works. We all have a voice in the room. It's not just mine. I like to have a little voice. Being a young guy in the room, 22, I feel like my dog, my French bulldog barking at everybody. But at the same time they have dogs here who can bark. I like that role."

Entering his third season with the team, Smith-Schuster is the team's No. 1 receiver, but he knows that it's not all about him, that it's about the entire group working together to reach the ultimate goal.

"It's super exciting," Smith-Schuster started off when talking about being the No. 1 guy. "But, I don't think about it like that. It's not about being the No. 1 guy. Yes, you have the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 running back, but at the end of the day it's a collective game. The only way you move the ball is if all 11 make plays and do their job. That's what it's going to take to win the Super Bowl."

Smith-Schuster is taking over the No. 1 role that was held by Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason. Brown didn't leave without making comments that didn't sit well with Steelers fans about his former teammates, but Smith-Schuster handled it like a mature, seasoned veteran.