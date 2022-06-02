Heyward: 'We're going to miss him'

Tuitt spent the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured list and was also dealing with the loss of his brother, Robert, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run last June. Tuitt cited the loss of his brother, among other things, as part of why he retired.

"He sounds at peace. We are happy for him," said veteran defensive end Tyson Alualu. "He came to a decision that is best for him and his family. You have to respect that. If he is good, we are good.

"When he called us and told us the news it was are you sure you want to do this. But I told him, if he is good, we are good. Just enjoy the time with his family."

The defensive line is a tight knit group, ones who have become extremely close to each other both on and off the field. So Tuitt's decision to retire is one that touches them.

"I think we can all agree what he has been through is not easy," said Heyward. "Every day it's a different battle. He thinks the best thing for him, and his family, is to go through retirement.

"I can't be mad at the guy for not coming back. It's just unfortunate. I would love to have him back.

"I've known Tuitt before he was even drafted. To see where he came from. To see the type of man, teammate he was. I was able to rely on him so much. We created a lot of havoc and had fun doing it. We got to watch our kids become friends, our wives are close. Those are the things I appreciate.