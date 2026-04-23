Familiar faces will be announcing Steelers selections

Steelers fans don't know yet who the team will be selecting in the 2026 NFL Draft that starts tonight in Pittsburgh, but one thing that is known is who will be announcing some of those selections.

And there will be plenty of familiar faces at the Draft Theater and Main Stage for the big announcements.

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis will announce the Steelers No. 1 pick from the stage on Pittsburgh's North Shore as part of the celebration of the draft being held in Pittsburgh.

Bettis is ready to help show off the city he called home while playing for the black and gold.

Bettis is thrilled for the opportunity.

"It means a lot to me," said Bettis. "To be able to announce the first-round pick in this city, it's a special moment that I don't take lightly. I'm very thankful for the opportunity. Of all the great players that have played for this historic franchise, for them to ask me to do it is special.

"And it being here in Pittsburgh. What more could you ask for. I am super excited because the fans get the chance to show the country the type of fans they are, the support that they give to their team, and really put it on display for the whole world to see.

"I'm also excited to show off the City of Pittsburgh so people can see Pittsburgh and what it is. It's a brilliant, incredible, beautiful city. This is a really coming out party for the city on a world-wide stage."

Bettis will be joined on stage by Jerome Bettis Leadership Award winners, including football and flag football players, to make the announcement.

"It's a great honor for them to have the opportunity to experience what the Draft is all about because they're our leaders of tomorrow," said Bettis. "They get an opportunity to see this and take it with them as they go forward and really change the world. It's a great experience that they will have. It's really a one-of-a-kind scenario. It could be a once in a lifetime opportunity that these young men and women to have an opportunity to come in and see really a life-changing event, because that's what the Draft is. You're changing a lot of young men's lives when they get drafted to one of 32 teams in the NFL."

Another Hall of Famer will be handling announcing the team's second-round pick on night two of the draft, when John Stallworth takes the stage to welcome the newest member of the Steelers.

Stallworth was part of one of the greatest drafts in NFL history, with four future Hall of Famers selected in the 1974 Steelers draft class, including Stallworth, Jack Lambert, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster. In addition, Hall of Famer Donnie Shell was signed that year as an undrafted free agent.

"It's special that I would be asked, and certainly what makes it special is when you look back on the history of the Steelers in the Draft, particularly in my era," said Stallworth. "We had some great drafts. I was a part of one considered to be really, really good.

"To be a part of this Draft and to represent the success over the years that the Steelers had bringing draft choices in and to represent that whole era that brought those folks in with Chuck Noll and Bill Nunn. To represent them and know that my story is certainly a good example of what was going on at that time."

Stallworth will also take part in a moment honoring legendary Steelers scout Bill Nunn and his contributions to HBCUs and the NFL. Nunn was one of the first scouts to find gems from HBCUs, including Stallworth, and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

"Bill's story and his history with the Black colleges, I think it's one that's worthy of being told again, and certainly that's a big part of the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Stallworth. "My story, my success with the Steelers and as a Hall of Famer does not happen if Bill doesn't do the things that he did to make me a part of the organization. I'm delighted with the outcome. I would not change a thing.

"I am certainly thankful for Bill and his influence on my life. Not just me, though. If you look at the guys that he touched that he brought to the table to be draft choices for the Steelers that went on to have significant careers with the organization. Just to be a part of that story, to be mentioned as you tell the great story of Bill Nunn's life is an honor."

Stallworth loves that Pittsburgh has the opportunity to shine in front of so many people who will be attending the Draft in person, and watching from all over the world, and he knows it will give fans a history of what the NFL Draft means to the Steelers.

"This tells the story and gives emphasis to the story of what the Draft has meant to the City of Pittsburgh, certainly to the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Stallworth. "I think it honors the people who are part of that Draft legacy, Chuck (Noll) and his philosophy, including Bill Nunn and Art Rooney Jr. and how they built an organization that today's team was the result of. That base that was built during the 1970s that we know and love and is a vital part of the history of the club."

The Steelers father-son tandem of Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr. will announce the first of the team's third round picks, representing the generations of Steelers football. Porter Jr. will also represent WPIAL players who have been selected in the NFL Draft, as he played at North Allegheny High School.

"It's going to be amazing," said Porter Sr. "I've been part of some crazy, awesome things already in Pittsburgh with J.J. (Joey Jr.) being drafted by the Steelers too. For J.J. and I to have an opportunity to get on stage and announce the third-round pick and calling their name to be drafted is going to be amazing.

"When I got the call from Dan Rooney to do this, it was such an honor. He asked if both of us wanted to do it, and I said yes for both of us without even having to ask J.J. I knew he would think it was special too and would want to be a part of it. It's a tie into the whole journey that we've been on."

He remembers the night his son was drafted by the Steelers, and having the Draft in Pittsburgh brings back great memories.

"We have games and everything here, but to have an event like this to bring so many people to Pittsburgh for football, it's special," said Porter Sr. "This is the NFL Draft, and it's cool they appreciate the City of Pittsburgh and the football that is played here to give us the opportunity to have a Draft here.

"It makes me think of all the good memories I have again."

There will be other notable names taking part in the selection announcements on Day 3 of the Draft, with draft trades always a potential for movement with announcements.

Steelers legend Charlie Batch and members of the Best of the Batch Foundation, just days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited their facility.

"It's unbelievable and obviously another dream come true to be able to do something like this," said Batch. "When I told the kids, the ones who will be with me, their eyes were wide and they said, 'Are you kidding me? This has to be a joke.' They were so excited about it. We had one that wanted to go home to tell his mom and ran all the way home. So, it was cool to see the reactions, and they were just so appreciative. They wanted to be a part of the Draft but didn't know how they were going to be able to do that. Now having the opportunity to get this type of experience on top of everything else that's going on, it's going to be a memory they will never forget."

Pittsburgh native and award-winning actor Michael Keaton, who was the 2026 recipient of the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador's Award at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala, will take the stage for one of the announcements.

Hall of Honor defensive lineman Aaron Smith will accompany two Art Rooney Scholarship recipients on stage for a draft pick. Taking part will be two Perry High School alumnus, Stalea Chapman (Class of 2025) who is in her second semester at Carlow University, and Andrew Knight (Class of 2018) is now a Pittsburgh Public School teacher.

Center Zach Frazier will join UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh patients Ryan and Libby for the thrill of making one of the announcements through the Beyond the Game program. Both had the opportunity to meet Steelers players during their stay at the hospital, which was life-changing for them.

Former safety Will Allen will be joined on stage by two students from Blue Square Alliance through the Unity Dinner, Yishai Selig and Maxwell Jones, to announce a Day 3 selection.