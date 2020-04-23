Bush quickly became a playmaker

"That is just me. I am a playmaker," said Bush, who won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, presented to the Steelers' top rookie. "I am going to make plays. I am going to figure out how to make plays. I just look at it as that is the type of player I am, so those are the type of plays I make. It's not too surprising to me. It's just surprising how many I am going to make.

"We have a lot of that on the defensive side of the ball, a lot of guys who can make splash plays. That is why splash plays look like they do, because we have so many playmakers."

Bush's 2019 numbers were beyond impressive. He finished with a team-high 109 tackles, which is a Steelers' record for a rookie. He became the first rookie in the NFL since 1988 to finish the season with at least 100 tackles, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack in a season. Bush also became the first Steelers rookie, and only the second one since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, with a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game when he did it against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"This defense shows off a lot of my versatility, being able to play in the box, play the run, play against zone read teams and running quarterback teams," said Bush. "Being able to line up in the slot and cover a tight end, cover a receiver 20 yards down the field. Also being able to blitz, just use my speed, my quickness and just go around the field and be where I need to be."

One thing that really helped Bush this year, while at the same time frustrated him a little bit, was the Steelers managing his snaps as the season wore on. He played the majority of the snaps in the first half of the season, but as the year went on, they cut back on his reps, mixing in Mark Barron to try to confuse offenses as well as keep Bush fresh.

"I learned I am a rhythm player. I had a sense of that in college," said Bush. "When they started managing my reps I kind of understood I am a rhythm player, I need to feel the game out to get my groove and get my game started. That is one thing I learned.

"It was hard at first. It really was. But it made a lot of sense. There was nobody to be mad at. It was all about making sure I was okay. I could have gone out there and crumbled from all of the reps I took, all of the exposure. These guys know what they are doing. I trust them. I don't think I hit a wall physically. I think that helped with managing the reps.