 Skip to main content
Advertising

training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers 2026 training camp schedule released

May 21, 2026 at 01:01 PM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Training Camp will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Tuesday, July 28. This will be the 59th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. Things always get interesting when the pads go on, and the first padded practice will take place on Monday, August 3, also scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Steelers practice on Saturday, Aug. 1 will feature the announcement of the 2026 Hall of Honor Class, as well as the NFL's Back Together weekend.

An annual highlight of training camp is a night practice, which will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at approximately 6 p.m.

The final practice open to the public at Saint Vincent College will be on Monday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.

Admission to open practices at Saint Vincent College is free for fans, but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders will have early access to secure their tickets via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. ET, and waiting list members follow at 11:30 a.m. ET. All remaining tickets for the public will be available at 1 p.m. ET.

Please keep in mind, weather can have an impact on the daily practice schedule, so always check Steelers.com and all the Steelers social handles for practice updates throughout camp.

The full 2026 Steelers Training Camp Schedule is below.

DAYDATEPRACTICE SCHEDULE
TuesdayJuly 28All players report
* WednesdayJuly 2911:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
* ThursdayJuly 3011:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
* FridayJuly 3111:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
* SaturdayAugust 111:00 a.m. (Open to Public, Hall of Honor)
MondayAugust 311:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 411:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 611:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
FridayAugust 711:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
SaturdayAugust 86 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
MondayAugust 1011:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 1111:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 13Preseason Game vs. Green Bay (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
# SaturdayAugust 15TBD (Open to Public)
SundayAugust 1611:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
MondayAugust 1711:00 a.m. (Open to Public)

* acclimation period
# further details to come
All practice times are approximate
Schedule subject to change

Related Content

news

Scholarship winners grateful for the opportunity

Three area students were presented with the Art Rooney Scholarship

news

Training Camp Report: Aug. 12

Washington goes up for a TD pass from Rodgers in 7-Shots

news

Pranks, custard, camp and connections

Rodgers' 'love affair' for the game still runs 'bones' deep for Steelers

news

Camp Blog: Liking what he sees

Follow for all of the news and notes from Steelers Training Camp

news

Training Camp Report: Aug. 11

Steelers' time at Saint Vincent College this summer coming to a close

news

Training Camp Report: Aug. 7

Thompson led a successful installment of 2-minute to end practice

news

The play's the thing

Mike Tomlin looking for level of performance in preseason opener

news

More than a quarterback

Rodgers engaging teammates in meetings, on the field, in the dorm

news

Training Camp Report: Aug. 6

Wednesday's perfect weather brought a nice crowd to Saint Vincent College

news

Training Camp Report: Aug. 5

Accurate and on-time throughout, Rodgers shines

news

Initial depth chart released

Derrick Harmon is the only rookie listed among the starters

Advertising