Steelers 2026 training camp schedule released

Steelers Training Camp will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Tuesday, July 28. This will be the 59th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. Things always get interesting when the pads go on, and the first padded practice will take place on Monday, August 3, also scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Steelers practice on Saturday, Aug. 1 will feature the announcement of the 2026 Hall of Honor Class, as well as the NFL's Back Together weekend.

An annual highlight of training camp is a night practice, which will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at approximately 6 p.m.

The final practice open to the public at Saint Vincent College will be on Monday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.

Admission to open practices at Saint Vincent College is free for fans, but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders will have early access to secure their tickets via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. ET, and waiting list members follow at 11:30 a.m. ET. All remaining tickets for the public will be available at 1 p.m. ET.

Please keep in mind, weather can have an impact on the daily practice schedule, so always check Steelers.com and all the Steelers social handles for practice updates throughout camp.