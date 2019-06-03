Building a team bond

Remember when you were a kid and you had the excitement of heading out on a field trip instead of sitting through class all day.

The excitement level was through the roof, as fun was on the lesson plan for the day.

That's the same feeling Steelers' players had on Monday morning when they learned that instead of hitting the field for another OTA session they were headed to Topgolf for a day of fun and team building.

"It's always fun to see young guys thinking we are going to practice on a day like this and their faces light up when Coach (Mike) Tomlin says it's team building today," said Ramon Foster. "It's good because you get to see guys outside of the building. As big as a team we are, it's good to keep guys close in a non-football atmosphere."

Tomlin has made it an annual tradition to give the players a day off during OTAs, a day committed to team building where fun is the only thing on tap. This year they changed things up, going to Topgolf for the first time, a choice that was popular with the players.

"It's great. I think if you expect them to work cooperatively together they have to get to know one another in informal activities," said Tomlin. "We provide them a platform for that. I think guys just generally enjoy themselves.

"This is a key time for forming those bonds, but there is never a bad time for that. That is one of the reasons I still like that we are committed to go away to training camp when others aren't. I feel like that opportunity in that secluded setting is also a good opportunity for those type of things.