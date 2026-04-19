Bringing you complete Steelers Draft coverage

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh kicks off later this week, and the Steelers will bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL's biggest offseason event across all the team's digital platforms.

The Draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, with the Draft Stage and Main Theater located just outside of Acrisure Stadium, but the Steelers' digital platforms will be packed full of coverage throughout the week.

Here are some highlights:

• Kick off draft week by watching General Manager Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike McCarthy's pre-draft press conference live on Monday, April 20 at 1 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and @Steelers YouTube, Facebook and X. You can also listen to the press conference live on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). Can't catch it live? Not to worry. The press conference will be archived in its entirety across the Steelers digital and social channels.

• Go more in depth with the team when Coach Mike McCarthy holds a press conference on Tuesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and @Steelers YouTube, Facebook and X. You can also listen to the press conference live on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). Can't catch it live? Not to worry. The press conference will be archived in its entirety across the Steelers digital and social channels.

• Steelers Draft Countdown Show will stream live on Thursday night, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The show will air from Steelers Country in Point State Park as part of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Fans can watch on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and @Steelers YouTube, Facebook and X. Steelers Nation can also watch in person at Point State Park if they are attending the Draft. Be sure to download the NFL OnePass App and register to attend for free.

• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the Draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms.

• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft locations in Pittsburgh.

• Steelers.com will provide full editorial coverage of each of the Steelers draft picks, with news and analysis on each player.

• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 22 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, April 27.

• A second episode of the Steelers Draft Countdown Show will air on Friday night, April 24, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The show will air from Steelers Country in Point State Park as part of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Fans can watch on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and @Steelers YouTube, Facebook and X. Steelers Nation can also watch in person at Point State Park if they are attending the Draft. Be sure to download the NFL OnePass App and register to attend for free.

• Get caught up on all the draft happenings with the Steelers Draft 2026 show, presented by UPMC. The show debuts on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA. Fans not in the Pittsburgh market can catch the show later that evening on the Steelers YouTube channel.

• Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App take on a new draft-themed design for the week, making draft information and content more accessible.