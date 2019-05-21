Ben: 'It does start to hurt'

One person missing from that group is Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders this offseason and also made comments that Roethlisberger admitted were hurtful.

"As professional athletes we always talk about thick skin," said Roethlisberger. "Naturally we have to have it. I'd be lying if I didn't say it bothered us at times. It does start to hurt. It affects your family. When it affects your family then it can definitely affect you. Things bother you. You think about it. But you also have to understand we live in an amazing country, people have opinions and people can say what they want. You just have to focus on the guys that are here and make sure they are good and everybody I have talked to is good with me."

Roethlisberger said he tried to reach out to Brown ahead of the Steelers season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game Brown didn't play in, but he never heard back from him.

"It was hard to process it because I didn't know anything," said Roethlisberger. "The last time we spoke was on Thursday before the last game. We hugged. We had a great talk. Everything was good. I knew nothing. So it was hard for me to know anything. I heard from a third party there were issues and I reached out to him many times. Sent him texts, called him. This was before the season was over. Never heard back. I could never find out what was going on.

"For me that is why it was so confusing. I didn't know where it came from. The week before it was the Saints game. He had an unbelievable game. I never saw any of it coming. I would have loved to have had the chance to talk to him. That is why I said whatever I did to offend him I apologize for it. I tried to do it in person and he just wouldn't allow me to."

Roethlisberger did not comment on the Brown issue, or any of the criticism he received all offseason, instead taking the high road, a road that wasn't always easily traveled.