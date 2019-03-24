 Barron, Haden, instant replay and more

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.
Steelers again to oppose expanding instant replay
Art Rooney II cites length of the game, stoppages in play, human element as reasons why
READ MORE
Labriola on finding and drafting CBs
What used to be the job description to play the position for the Steelers no longer applies
READ MORE
Heath Miller lends a hand
Miller served as a mentor at the NFL Scouting Combine
READ MORE
Asked and Answered: March 21
Had Buddy Parker still been in charge, the Steelers would've traded the No. 1 overall pick in 1970
READ MORE
Taking Steelers excitement to new heights
Progress is moving right along on the Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood Park
READ MORE
Consistency is a key
Stephon Tuitt is focused on getting back to the postseason
READ MORE
Ward: 'You meant the world to me'
When Hines Ward said that about Steelers fans, it came from the heart
READ MORE
Take a look at the progress of the Steel Curtain at Kennywood that is set to be done later this summer
Barron: 'I can do whatever is needed'
Mark Barron expects to be a three-down linebacker for the black and gold
READ MORE
Asked and Answered: March 19
NFL game video is more valuable to teams evaluating players than a stopwatch
READ MORE
The Steeler have added free agent LB Mark Barron