Weekly Recap

 Barron, Haden, instant replay and more

Mar 24, 2019 at 09:00 AM

A look back at all the Steelers news during the week.

Steelers again to oppose expanding instant replay
Art Rooney II cites length of the game, stoppages in play, human element as reasons why
Labriola on finding and drafting CBs
What used to be the job description to play the position for the Steelers no longer applies
Heath Miller lends a hand
Miller served as a mentor at the NFL Scouting Combine
Asked and Answered: March 21
Had Buddy Parker still been in charge, the Steelers would've traded the No. 1 overall pick in 1970
Taking Steelers excitement to new heights
Progress is moving right along on the Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood Park
Consistency is a key
Stephon Tuitt is focused on getting back to the postseason
Ward: 'You meant the world to me'
When Hines Ward said that about Steelers fans, it came from the heart
PHOTOS: Kennywood tour

Take a look at the progress of the Steel Curtain at Kennywood that is set to be done later this summer

2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00231
1 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00115
2 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00080
3 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00160
4 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00122
5 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00152
6 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00257
7 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00221
8 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00073
9 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00149
10 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00176
11 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00205
12 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00270
13 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00237
14 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00169
15 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00145
16 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019_Steel_Curtain_Sneak_Peak_00236
17 / 17
Rebecca Mehling/Pittsburgh Steelers
Barron: 'I can do whatever is needed'
Mark Barron expects to be a three-down linebacker for the black and gold
Asked and Answered: March 19
NFL game video is more valuable to teams evaluating players than a stopwatch
PHOTOS: New Steelers LB Mark Barron 

The Steeler have added free agent LB Mark Barron

KSR_7224
1 / 17
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
IMAGE WAS SHOT IN MONOCHROME AND NOT EDITED. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (26) is introduced before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
2 / 17
Kevin Terrell/AP Images
KSR_7267
3 / 17
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams Mark Barron (26) before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
4 / 17
JACOB GONZALEZ/AP Images
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) in action against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 53, on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (Paul Abell via AP)
5 / 17
Paul Abell/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (26) during the NFL Super Bowl 53 game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
6 / 17
Damian Strohmeyer/AP Images
KSR_7245
7 / 17
This is a 2018 photo of Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Monday, June 11, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
8 / 17
AP Images
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Mark Barron (26) waits for the snap during NFL Super Bowl 53 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Greg Trott via AP)
9 / 17
Greg Trott/AP Images
KSR_7251
10 / 17
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) signals the touchdown after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) could not tackle Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (obscured) before Ebukam reached the end zone to score a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Mahomes during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
11 / 17
Kelvin Kuo/AP Images
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) during an NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Tom Hauck via AP)
12 / 17
Tom Hauck/AP Images
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
13 / 17
Paul Sancya/AP Images
KSR_7240
14 / 17
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (26) runs in pursuit during an NFL NFC Wild Card Game against the Atlanta Falcons, January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Falcons defeated the Rams 26-13. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
15 / 17
Kevin Terrell/AP Images
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) before arrivals before an NFC Divisional NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won, 30-22. (Ric Tapia via AP)
16 / 17
Ric Tapia/AP Images
KSR_7226
17 / 17
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt: 'It's a feeling like no other'
Getting a sack is part of what drives T.J. Watt
