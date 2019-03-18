Watt: 'It's a feeling like no other'

It's those quarterback pressures, getting in the face of a guy and changing a play, that doesn't always show up on the stat sheet. But they are plays that are vital for the defense.

"That is the thing. We want to be able to affect the game any way possible," said Watt. "Obviously a sack is the holy grail of stats for a pass rusher. But any way you can affect things, you can get his feet moving, you can bat a ball, you can hit his arm, any way you can affect the speed of the quarterback and the receiver, you can affect the timing of the passing game is huge. Even though it's not always in the stats, the coaches see it, the guys in coverage see it and overall it makes the team better."

But those sacks … that is something everyone sees. Especially the fans. And Watt loves it when he can fire up the Heinz Field crowd with a sack, and then his electric celebration afterwards.

"I was talking to my grandma and she said 'Why are you so mad after the sack?'" shared Watt. "I told her I wasn't mad, I was trying to get the crowd involved. She was like 'Oh, okay.'

"It's a feeling like no other. It's indescribable. You kind of black out and go crazy. You kick the leg up and it's like wow. The fans respond to it like no other. I love being able to control 65,000 plus people. When you do a move and they go crazy, it's the greatest feeling in the world.

"That is probably the biggest thing that (my brother) J.J. (Watt) has taught me, celebrate. You have a sack in the National Football League, at the highest level, it's very hard to do so why not throw a party when you do it.