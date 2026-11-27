DAVID BOGNAR FROM GERMANTOWN, WI: I just heard that the Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers. Does benching him make him inactive for the game against the Denver Broncos? If so, why do it 2 days before the game and give the Broncos time to prepare?

ANSWER: The situation with Aaron Rodgers was fluid through the early part of the week, and where it sits today is that Rodgers first delivered an ultimatum to Coach Mike McCarthy about wanting to call all of the offensive plays or be released. In response to that, the Steelers were going to bench Rodgers with the idea of then releasing him. But that process was accelerated in the aftermath of Rodgers' appearance Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. In this particular situation, the Steelers believed Rodgers had been insubordinate in making his ultimatum to McCarthy, and so there was a course of action that was more important than trying to keep the Broncos in the dark about a change at QB.

ROD KEEFER FROM EDMOND, OK: It was a good run, but I guess it was time to turn the page or throw in the Terrible Towel or whatever other euphemism you want to use for giving up on this season. I hope Mason Rudolph knocks it out of the park like he did in 2023, but if the team continues to struggle, how many losses will it take before they decide to "see what they have" in Will Howard?

ANSWER: Please see below submission by Caleb Moore.

CALEB MOORE FROM ROYERSFORD, PA: Am I crazy for being annoyed at the constant "start one of the young QBs and see what we have for next year" comments? We are 6-4 and striving for a playoff spot, which we are currently in position for. This is not the time for cute experiments. We are trying to win games here. Mason Rudolph is by far the next best and most experienced QB on the roster, so he is starting Friday. Rant over.

ANSWER: Thank you for doing my job for me. Much appreciated.

THOMAS RICKEY FROM MURRELLS INLET, SC: I just wanted to wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving! I've enjoy reading and on occasion listening to Asked and Answered. I love the sarcasm! Gives me a good chuckle, which is sometimes needed after a Steelers loss. Thank you for what you do!

ANSWER: Hoping you and your family had a Happy Thanksgiving as well. Thank you for being a regular reader/listener.

JAXEN BELLAN FROM PULASKI COUNTY, VA: If Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph got injured and couldn't play, who would start: Drew Allar or Will Howard?

ANSWER: Well, based on what we expect to see for today's game, with Mason Rudolph as the starter, Will Howard as the backup, and Drew Allar as the emergency QB, that indicates the current pecking order at the quarterback position. Based on that, in your scenario it's Will Howard before Drew Allar.

LUKE TINGLER FROM BRIDGEVILLE, PA: Max Hurleman has been a name that has impacted the practice squad, and immediately after he came back from practice squad IR he stepped in for Michael Pittman Jr. What was Coach Mike McCarthy's strategy to elevate him immediately rather than give him more time and bring up Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Brandon Johnson?

ANSWER: I believe the initial purpose in elevating Max Hurleman to the active roster and then put him in a helmet vs. the Eagles was to stabilize punt and kickoff returns. Make good decisions fielding the ball, secure the ball, attack vertically on returns. But then the way the situation unfolded at WR with DK Metcalf getting ejected, Hurleman was able to step in and also contribute on offense. Versatility is huge, and neither Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Brandon Johnson had that special teams component in their skill-set.

MARK DIGIOVANNA FROM LIBERTY HILL, TX: I remember Peyton Manning used to start the game with a hurry-up offense. It seemed to be really effective. When we talk about starting faster, why not use the hurry-up like Manning/Colts used to do? Is it a personnel thing?

ANSWER: I remember when Peyton Manning used to open the game in the hurry-up offense, too. His WRs were Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, the RB was Edgerrin James, and the TE was Dallas Clark. They never had to change personnel whether the situation called for running the ball or spreading the field and attacking with the pass. Manning, Harrison and James are in the Hall of Fame. And the Colts did that inside the RCA Dome with its fast track, climate controlled playing conditions, and homefield acoustics. Not easily re-created.

ELLEN CAUDLE FROM CHATTANOOGA, TN: I think the NFL schedule-makers have it out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Why is it that the Steelers seem to have to play Thursday night games in Cleveland every year? They always have to go to Philadelphia when we play the Eagles? The last few years Pittsburgh had a gauntlet of a December schedule. There were those 5 late games in a row, playing the whole division, late Sunday afternoon-Thursday night-Sunday night-Monday night in a row and the three back-to-back-to-back games around Christmas. Can you think of any other team has it like that except the Pittsburgh Steelers? They never get a favorable schedule.

ANSWER: I don't dispute that the Steelers have had some unique challenges in their recent late-season schedules, but I believe that happens because as one of the NFL's flagship franchises the Steelers are attractive to the networks/streamers. But it also happens to other high-profile teams. Take the 2026 Los Angeles Rams for example, a team that was a near unanimous preseason pick to advance to Super Bowl LXI based on their offseason. The Rams opened in Australia on a Thursday night in September, and then they had to wait 11 days for their second game, which was on a Monday night. Their bye week was essentially ruined, because they had to play on a Wednesday night coming out of the bye and then follow that up with another Thursday night game. Three of their last 4 games are against division opponents, and they have to play the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks twice in the last 3 weeks. To thrive as a high-profile team in the NFL, your players and coaches have to be able to "embrace the suck," as they say.