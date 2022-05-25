Alualu is back to the grind

For Tyson Alualu, the 2021 season was a struggle.

Alualu, who had signed a two-year contract in the 2021 offseason to stay with the Steelers, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing his season to a disappointing ending when he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

But now, he is back for his 13th season, taking part in the team's OTAs and he couldn't be happier.

"It felt great," said Alualu after Day 1 of OTAs. "Just to be around the guys and be able to compete. Whether it's vets or young guys, they can always learn and watch. When you are away from the game for so long it shows you how much you missed it. More than anything, it's the camaraderie of being around the guys. I missed that and it felt great to be around them."

Alualu said one of the most important things for him last season was staying around the team, rehabbing and working out at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on a regular basis.

"It's definitely a tough injury," said Alualu. "Definitely a tough rehab getting an injury like that. I think just being around the guys, both physically and mentally, was very helpful in that process.