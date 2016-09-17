Weekly Recap

AFC North football, Williams honored & more

Sep 17, 2016 at 01:00 AM

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

ARTICLES

Week 2 Injury Report (Bengals)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 2.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 2 game vs. Cincinnati.

Fired up for the home opener

Steelers Nation is ready for Sunday's game against the Bengals at Heinz Field.
The Steelers 2016 home opener is just two days away and the excitement can definitely be felt in the City of Pittsburgh, but nowhere more than in Market Square at the team's Kickoff Pep Rally on Friday at lunchtime.

This & That: Holes open, headed home & more

The offensive line was strong, the home opener, Steelers-Bengals rivalry and more.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Bengals.

Labriola on O-line as a weapon, Golden

A powerful offensive line can be a weapon, just like talented receivers.
It happened in 2002, and then the pendulum swung back the other way in 2004.

Bettis honors both Ward and Hoge

Jerome Bettis honored Hines Ward and Merril Hoge at his Caring for Kids dinner.
Jerome Bettis honored former teammate Hines Ward with the 2016 Humanitarian of the Year Award and former Steelers' running back Merril Hoge with the first ever Courage Award at the 11th Annual Caring for Kids Dinner benefitting Bettis' "Bus Stops Here" Foundation at the Fairmont Pittsburgh.

Porter, Faneca react to HOF news

Former teammates Joey Porter and Alan Faneca react to being Hall of Fame nominees.
Congratulations were plentiful at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for two former Steelers teammates who are now nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Hall of Fame role model

Jersey symbolizes Heyward's admiration for Greene.
DE Cam Heyward's locker at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex has been adorned this week with a prized piece of Steelers memorabilia:

Tasty changes at Heinz Field

Franco Harris is helping to bring a new flavor to Heinz Field on game day.
When Steelers fans pack Heinz Field on Sunday for the home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, it's not just football they will have the opportunity to enjoy.

Young players, no penalty and a big mouth

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.
Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews with Bob Labriola and Missi Matthews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

Bengals talk rivalry, AB and more

Find out what is being said in Cincinnati this week about the Steelers.
The Steelers home opener is Sunday at Heinz Field, and it just happens to be against one of their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Asked and Answered: September 15

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
Should they give defenders who make clutch solo tackles on fourth downs a turnover statistic?

Porter, Ward, Faneca among HOF nominees

Former teammates nominated for the Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Steelers outside linebacker coach Joey Porter and former wide receiver Hines Ward are among nominees who are first-time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Waiting to join in the fun

WR Markus Wheaton returns to practice after missing Redskins game.
WR Markus Wheaton was a full participant when the Steelers hit the practice field for the first time in preparation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ben: 'It's AFC North football'

QB Ben Roethlisberger gives his take on the Steelers-Bengals rivalry.
It's a rivalry that continues to grow, one that comes naturally as it pits two highly competitive, physical AFC North teams against each other.

Williams wins AFC honor

RB Le'Veon Bell was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Running back DeAngelo Williams was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Patriotism, 'The Bus,' and a new home

A look back at a memorable win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001.
In the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, the NFL cancelled all games the following Sunday, which meant the opening of Heinz Field wouldn't take place until the Steelers hosted the Bengals on an October afternoon.

Greene: 'We wanted to win badly'

When you think Steelers' legends, you immediately think Joe Greene.
Joe Greene changed what it meant to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

3 takes from Tomlin on Bengals game

Coach Mike Tomlin talks bringing pressure, Artie Burns and more.
Following the Steelers 38-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football there wasn't a lot to complain about.

Tomlin talks Bengals, updates injuries

Coach Mike Tomlin answered questions about the rivalry with the Bengals and updated the injury list.
Over the course of their history, the Steelers have had these kinds of rivalries with different teams.

Steelers Color Rush 2016

The Steelers have released an image of their 2016 Color Rush uniform.
The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25, and while red and green might be the color of the day, the Steelers will be the men in black.

VIDEOS

Steelers vs. Bengals status report

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Mike Prisuta bring you the status report for Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Bengals.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. Bengals

Tunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to the game for the home-opener vs. the Bengals on Steelers Live.

Eli Rogers![](/team/roster/eli-rogers/99ecd3fc-4650-4ab8-9680-717ca6c6bcd3/ "Eli Rogers")' success

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Mike Prisuta discuss Eli Rogers' success at slot and how it impacts Markus Wheaton.

Shazier's status for Bengals game

LB Ryan Shazier talks about preparing for the Bengals game and what pregame music he prefers.

Great Home Opener Moments

Here are some great moments from the Steelers' home opener history.

ATLR: On the rivalry with the Bengals

RB DeAngelo Williams and OT Marcus Gilbert on the rivalry with the Bengals.

Great Home Opener Moments

Here are some great moments from the Steelers' home opener history.

Butler: 'We want more pressure'

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the performance of his defense in Washington, and the upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Chalk Talk - Steelers at Redskins

Tunch Ilkin breaks down a play from the Week 1 victory over the Redskins on Steelers Live.

Steelers' offense vs. Bengals

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Tunch Ilkin discuss how the Steelers' offense will be utilized this Sunday vs. the Bengals.

New food options at Heinz Field

Executive Chef Scott Walton and Hall of Famer Franco Harris roll out the new food options at Heinz Field for the upcoming season.

Practice update

Missi Matthews and Craig Wolfley bring you an update from practice on Steelers Live.

Preview of Steelers Defense vs. Bengals

Missi Matthews and Craig Wolfley preview what the Steelers defense needs to do vs. the Bengals offense.

Agree to Disagree vs. - Bengals

With the Steelers set to host their division rival Bengals Mike and Bob debate how important the offensive line is.

Heyward talks Bengals

DE Cam Heyward discusses the defenses performance against the Redskins and previews the upcoming home opener against the Bengals.

In 1 Minute: Cincinnati Bengals

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Steelers and the Bengals - in 1 minute.

Steelers' offense rolls on Monday night

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Craig Wolfley recap the offensive play of the Steelers vs. the Redskins from Monday night.

Steelers' defense vs. the Redskins

Missi Matthews, Bob Labriola and Craig Wolfley review the Steelers' defense Monday night vs. the Redskins.

Sights & Sounds: Steelers-Redskins

Check out the sights and sounds from the Steelers' 38-16 victory over the Redskins.

Tomlin looks ahead to Week 2

Coach Mike Tomlin recaps Monday night's win and looks forward to Week 2's game vs. the Bengals.

PHOTOS: Steelers Kick Off

Fans gather in Market Square to celebrate and kick off the 2016 Steelers season

PHOTOS: Practice - Bengals Week - Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

PHOTOS: Jerome Bettis Caring For Kids Gala

Jerome Bettis honored Hines Ward and Merril Hoge at his annual Bus Stops Here Foundation event.

PHOTOS: Practice - Bengals Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

PHOTOS: Practice - Bengals Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

PHOTOS: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week DeAngelo Williams

Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams rushed for 143 yards in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins, earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

PHOTOS: Karl's Top Pics - Redskins vs Steelers

Take a look at the best photos from the regular season Week 1 game. The Steelers defeated the Redskins 38-16.

PHOTOS: Steelers' Color Rush 2016 uniform

A look at the Color Rush uniform the Steelers will wear on Christmas Day vs. the Ravens.

