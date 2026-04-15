2026 NFL Draft Pittsburgh activities

The NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25, with plenty of free activities for fans of all ages to enjoy throughout the three-day extravaganza.
From the Draft Stage and Main Theater, North Shore, Point State Park and throughout the City of Pittsburgh, there will be no shortage of fun activities, with many Steelers players and legends on hand to greet fans.
All activities are free through the NFL OnePass App, which fans can download here.
Steelers fans will feel right at home in 'Steelers Country,' located inside Point State Park as part of the overall NFL Draft Experience.
'Steelers County' will be the go-to spot for all things black and gold and include a hometown feeling of being in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, which features a Steelers fan cave, Steelers bar, and a home tailgating atmosphere. In addition, there will be a stage for live entertainment with SNR broadcasts and Steelers legends appearances.
The Draft Experience will be open during the following times:
- Thursday, April 23: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 24: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Note: All times are local and subject to change.
STEELERS COUNTRY
Steelers fans near and far, and NFL fans from around the globe, will descend on the City of Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light on April 23-25.
And for those looking for the black and gold flavor, Steelers Country is your go-to destination, located in the NFL Draft Experience Presented by American Express at Point State Park.
The Steelers are providing fans with ways to engage with the team during the NFL Draft with interactive exhibits and live programming, all free with the NFL OnePass app. In addition, there will be retail experiences and an exclusive sweepstakes.
"With our deep football roots and central location, we know fans from across the league will flock to Pittsburgh for this year's Draft," said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We also know Steelers Nation will be out in full force, so we wanted to create a dedicated place for our fans—some of the most passionate in all of sports—to gather, celebrate our traditions, and enjoy a memorable Draft experience together."
If you want a Pittsburgh feel to the Draft, this is the place to visit.
Steelers Country is a 12,000-square-foot interactive landing spot for fans of all ages that shares the traditions of Steelers Nation and is a place for fans to gather.
Steelers Country features:
--> Steelers Nation Unite Bar – A global Steelers-themed bar experience with rotating locations from Steelers bars around the world, offering beverages for purchase.
--> Immersive Fan Cave – A 1970s-inspired Pittsburgh basement, recreating the look and feel of a classic Steelers fan's home.
--> Steelers Six Super Bowl Rings Display – Larger-than-life replicas celebrating each of the franchise's championship victories.
--> Entertainment and Shows - Fans will also have the opportunity to watch live Q&As with Steelers Legends and current players, enjoy daily entertainment on the Steelers Country stage, including the Steelers Draft Countdown Show on Thursday, April 23 from 7-8 p.m., and Friday, April 24 from 6-7 p.m.
--> Terrible Towel Art Piece – A custom installation honoring one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports.
--> Yard Games & Photo Opportunities – Interactive games and branded photo moments for fans of all ages.
Steelers Pro Shop Locations:
The Steelers Merchandise trailer will be located within the Steelers Country footprint throughout Draft weekend.
In addition, multiple retail locations throughout the Draft footprint will feature exclusive merchandise and the latest Steelers gear. Fans can visit the temporary Steelers Pro Shop location at 275 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh Pa 15212 all through April for your complete lineup of Steelers gear and exclusive NFL Draft items and a special-edition Terrible Towel created to celebrate Pittsburgh hosting the Draft.
Fans can also visit the Steelers Pro Shop Online Store.
Lombardi Trophy Display:
Fans can get a first-hand look at the Steelers Super Bowl trophies on display directly across from Steelers Country at Point State Park.
Steelers Country Hours:
Thursday, April 23 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Friday, April 24 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
* All times are local and subject to change. Admission is free once you register on the NFL OnePass App.
NFL ACTIVITIES
Draft Theater and Main Stage on North Shore:
The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be located just outside Acrisure Stadium on Pittsburgh's North Shore, where the Draft will bring all 32 club selections to life across three days. Fans in attendance will be positioned in the heart of one of the country's most recognizable sports districts and steps away from the action as prospects hear their names called and dreams become reality. Throughout the broadcast, Pittsburgh's skyline, rivers and iconic bridges will provide a backdrop that reflects the beauty of the city and give fans in attendance a front row seat to the football celebrations.
Two iconic Pittsburgh mainstays will connect the Draft campus. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will close to vehicle traffic and serve as a pedestrian-only fan corridor linking the North Shore and Downtown, while the Gateway Clipper Fleet riverboats will provide transportation between Draft locations, offering fans a uniquely Pittsburgh way to experience the event while highlighting the city's waterways.
Point State Park Activities:
Steelers Country: 'Steelers County' will be the go-to spot for all things black and gold and include a hometown feeling of being in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, which features a Steelers fan cave, Steelers bar, and a home tailgating atmosphere. In addition, there will be a stage for live entertainment with SNR broadcasts and Steelers legends appearances.
Hail Mary: Test your long-distance accuracy like a pro by throwing a deep pass over defenders into a drop-in net.
40-Yard Dash: Put your skills to the test by racing down the field against your opponents and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall.
Autograph Stage: Get free autographs from current NFL players and NFL Legends. Schedule will be available by April 20 in the OnePass app with regular updates (*subject to change without notice).
Taste of Pittsburgh: Enjoy selections from some of Pittsburgh's restaurants in a "taste of the town" tailgate. Featured local restaurants to be confirmed by April 15.
Steelers Vince Lombardi Trophies: Fans may take their photo with the Steelers Super Bowl trophy, the most iconic trophy in sports, and celebrate the winning history of the team.
First Overall Pick: Visit a replica Draft Set and take your spot behind the podium as a #1 Draft pick.
Field Goal Challenge: Step right up and take your shot at kicking a field goal just like the pros.
Long Snap: Try your best to execute a perfect punt and field goal snap.
North Shore Activities:
Play 60 Zone: Steelers fan can take part in football-related activities at the Steelers mini-field located outside of Gate A at Acrisure Stadium.
Activities include:
Vertical Jump: Take your position at the vertical jump and find out what the differential between your reach and the flag you hit is, just like at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Field Goal Challenge: Step right up and take your shot at kicking a field goal just like the pros.
Gear Up and Go: Kids can try on NFL equipment and feel like a pro
On the Field: Head onto the Acrisure Stadium field to take part in fun and games.
Activities include:
Field Goal Kick: Attempt a field goal just like the pros on the field at Acrisure.
Play Football Field: Watch and learn from USA Football coaches and NFL players about football and NFL FLAG football, as well as Heads Up tackling during various clinics, competitions, and demonstrations. On-field clinics are open to kids ages 6-14. Daily clinics open on a first-come, first-served basis. Schedule still to come.
Fan Viewing: Fans are invited to watch Round 1 on Thursday, as well as Rounds 2 & 3 on Friday from the field at Acrisure Stadium. Blankets are permitted, however they must be in use at all times.
North Shore Attractions:
Bud Light Beer Hall: It's easy to enjoy the NFL Draft at the Bud Light Beer Hall. Stop by to take a break, enjoy an ice-cold Bud Light, and snap a picture at our fun photo opp. Guests must be 21 and over to partake in any alcoholic beverages.
Look Like A Pro: Step inside a uniformed body-cast mold bearing the insignia of your favorite NFL team and have a friend snap your photo.
Taste of Pittsburgh: Enjoy selections from some of Pittsburgh's restaurants in a "taste of the town" tailgate. Featured local restaurants to be confirmed by April 15.
NFL Draft Photo Frames: Take a picture in one of the jumbo photo frames.
NFL Museum: Visit the NFL Museum and experience a replica NFL locker room as it appears on gameday. Experience the sights of a real NFL pregame inside the video tunnel.
Also visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame curated exhibit presented by Novartis to include:
• Hall of Fame Bronze Busts
• George S. Halas NFC Championship Trophy
• Lamar Hunt AFC Championship Trophy
• Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide
• Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
• Heisman Trophy
• History of the Hall of Fame
*located inside the Sportsworks Building
NFL Locker Room: Celebrate all 32 NFL teams with the sites and sounds of an NFL locker room, as it appears on gameday.
*located inside the Sportsworks Building
Pepsi Team Helmets: Fans can take their picture with an oversized replica of all 32 NFL team helmets, presented by Pepsi.
Super Bowl Rings: See all 59 Super Bowl rings up close and in detail at the NFL Museum.
NFL Films The Football Town: Football is part of what makes Western Pennsylvania special, and the story of this rich tradition is told in 'The Football Town', a special NFL Films presentation produced as part of Pittsburgh's celebration of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The film, which is narrated by Pittsburgh-area native Pat McAfee, tells the story and shares the love of football in the region - delivered in a first-of-its-kind, immersive large screen format at the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Kamins Science Center, within the NFL Draft footprint.
Draft Entertainment
Pittsburgh's own Wiz Khalifa, and Pittsburgh-area native and diehard Steelers fan Bret Michaels will perform on Friday, April 24.
Global country music superstar Kane Brown will bring the NFL Draft to a close when he performs on Saturday, April 25.
Khalifa and Michaels will take the stage prior to Day 2 of the Draft at 5:15 p.m., before Rounds 2 and 3 begin.
"Coming home to Pittsburgh for the Draft is pretty special," said Khalifa. "This city raised me, and the energy here is different. Being back with the fans and representing the city in a moment like this just feels right."
Michaels performed at halftime of the Steelers Wild Card game last season and is excited to hit the stage for the Draft.
"I cannot be more honored, excited and fired up to be asked to perform at the Pittsburgh 2026 Draft on Friday night," said Michaels. "As a Pittsburgh native and a diehard fan of the Steelers, the NFL and all things Pittsburgh, this is a dream come true."
Brown will perform on Saturday, April 25, at the conclusion of the Draft, and it's not the first time he has performed for a football crowd in Pittsburgh. Brown performed his hit 'Homesick' for the Steelers Salute to Service game in 2018 at Acrisure Stadium.
"The Draft is one of those weekends where you can feel how much the game means to people," said Brown. "Fans, players, the whole city, everyone's part of it. Being here for that is going to be unforgettable."
The Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 23, with another Pittsburgh native, KELS, who will perform the National Anthem. In addition, the James Weldon Johnson Foundation's National Hymn Choir, featuring The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, will perform the hymn 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.'
The Football Town
As Pittsburgh prepares to welcome visitors for the 2026 NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light, The Football Town—the first-ever immersive format documentary produced by NFL Films—will be free for Draft attendees from April 23-25, expanding access to a signature experience that captures the region's deep-rooted football tradition.
Produced by NFL Films in partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH, the Pittsburgh Steelers and U. S. Steel, The Football Town is a 50-minute film that explores the storied football tradition of the region and its unique place in the history of the sport. The film is playing at the Kamin Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema.
Narrated by Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee, the film includes appearances from many Steelers legends including Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr. and James Harrison who talk about how football is woven into the cultural identity of the region. The film features the region's football traditions like Friday night lights, Pop Warner youth football, college programs and the Steelers on Sundays.
As part of NFL Draft week programming, The Football Town will be offered free of charge with multiple daily showings on a first-come, first-served basis from April 23-25. Screenings will take place at the following times:
1. Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
2. Saturday, April 25: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
To obtain information and tickets to the film, individuals must first download the NFL's One Pass app and register to attend the Draft. The Kamin Science Center is located on Pittsburgh's North Shore across the street from Acrisure Stadium and within the Draft footprint. Additional activities and programming that will take place during the Draft can also be found in the One Pass app.
The Football Town is presented by U. S. Steel in celebration of its 125th anniversary and its deep roots in Pittsburgh.
The 2026 NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light will take place on April 23–25, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region for a once-in-a-generation event.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Fun on the field:
Steelers legends James Harrison and Joey Porter Sr. will take part in the Topps Collector Celebration Day, a large-scale, free, family-friendly fan experience taking place on the field at Acrisure Stadium during Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with players participating at various times. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free pack of Topps Chrome Football, alongside additional prizes including hobby boxes, signed memorabilia, premium NFL gear, and exclusive behind-the-scenes Draft experiences.
More details: Fans in attendance will experience live stage programming including community pack rips and "Pack Wars" featuring 2025 Topps Chrome Football, with live broadcasts and giveaways throughout. NFL players, legends, and special guests will appear onsite, interacting with fans, trading cards, and participating in live moments.
The event will also feature a hobby shop experience with eight shops from around the country representing all 32 NFL teams, creating a unique communal trading environment.
The NFL and Art World Come Together:
The NFL is collaborating with two Pittsburgh artists, who will each create pieces that honor all 32 teams. In addition, there will be a projection show that can be seen on the Wyndham Hotel, which is located adjacent to Point State Park where Steelers Country and the NFL Experience are taking place.
"The NFL Draft is an opportunity to celebrate both the next generation of football talent and the city hosting this moment, and we do that through art, creativity, and storytelling," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. "By partnering with local artists and weaving the city's rich sports and cultural identity into Draft celebrations, we're excited to bring Pittsburgh to life in a visually dynamic way throughout the weekend."
Below is a list of what to expect:
Celebrating Renowned Local Artists
Kim Fox, a Pittsburgh-based mixed-metal artist, will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway - the path each prospect will take as they get drafted to their new team and walk onto the Main Stage.
Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh native and pop artist, is creating 32 separate pieces that will be displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room built by Lowe's.
Fox's installation will feature handcrafted mixed-metal interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made from tin and mixed-metals in a quiltlike pattern. Over the past few months, she's spent hours creating unique pieces of artwork to bring each club's logo to life. In the process, Fox combines reclaimed wood, vintage maps, collected tins and other found materials to manufacture each piece of art. She overlays the materials, patching the pieces together to highlight the uniqueness of each city. Fox is including hidden symbolism pertinent to each city within her pieces.
"I love this city so much, and the impact that football has on the community is powerful," said Fox. "Partnering with the NFL to create work that celebrates this huge moment in these players' lives is a glorious treat."
Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh native pop artist, is creating 32 separate pieces that will be displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room. Built on a steel frame to honor the city's history, each 20x20" piece is customized with Burton's signature 'energy lines' that highlight unique team colors. Authentic team helmets are seamlessly attached to each piece, creating dynamic, 3D mixed-media work celebrating all 32 clubs.
"I've been fortunate to collaborate with many athletes and sports organizations, but I never expected that my art would be a part of the NFL Draft in my hometown," said Morris. "I'm proud to represent the robust Pittsburgh art scene and be a part of this monumental day for these athletes."
Honoring Steelers History and Iconic Draft Moments with Wyndham Hotel Projection
Beginning April 23, a large-scale light projection on the Wyndham Hotel will pay tribute to Pittsburgh's deep football legacy throughout NFL Draft weekend. The nightly show, running from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. through Saturday, April 25, will spotlight 2026 NFL Draft top prospects and picks, Western Pennsylvania's Hall of Fame football legacy, the Steelers storied history as six-time Super Bowl champions and home of the legendary Steel Curtain, and real-time "On the Clock" team-specific picks. Powered by 24 laser projectors delivering 768,000 lumens of light across 41,000 square feet of projection surface, the display will be viewable from the public viewing area at Point State Park.
Highlighting Art and Design Throughout NFL Draft
To highlight the league's larger commitment to art-driven storytelling, the NFL is partnering with The Andy Warhol Museum and its Youth Workforce Program to bring a live Pop Art studio to the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota, celebrating pop art's origins in Pittsburgh.
On the red carpet, NFL prospects will co-create silkscreen self-portraits, printing them on hand-painted backgrounds to transform their images into custom works of art. The final portraits will accompany players down the carpet for photos and interviews, giving media and fans a firsthand look at Warhol's iconic silkscreen process in action. The pieces will be available for prospects to take with them, as they enter their journey into the NFL.
For all the can't-miss moments, fans interested in attending the 2026 NFL Draft Experience presented by American Express must download the NFL OnePass app or register via the website at NFL.com/DraftAccess. NFL OnePass is the must-have tool for navigating Draft weekend and provides real-time updates, a full schedule of interactive activities, Know-Before-You-Go information, and access to exclusive digital content and prizes including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.
The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and will be available to stream with NFL+ beginning Thursday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET from Pittsburgh.