2026 NFL Draft Pittsburgh activities

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fun on the field:

Steelers legends James Harrison and Joey Porter Sr. will take part in the Topps Collector Celebration Day, a large-scale, free, family-friendly fan experience taking place on the field at Acrisure Stadium during Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with players participating at various times. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free pack of Topps Chrome Football, alongside additional prizes including hobby boxes, signed memorabilia, premium NFL gear, and exclusive behind-the-scenes Draft experiences.

More details: Fans in attendance will experience live stage programming including community pack rips and "Pack Wars" featuring 2025 Topps Chrome Football, with live broadcasts and giveaways throughout. NFL players, legends, and special guests will appear onsite, interacting with fans, trading cards, and participating in live moments.

The event will also feature a hobby shop experience with eight shops from around the country representing all 32 NFL teams, creating a unique communal trading environment.

The NFL and Art World Come Together:

The NFL is collaborating with two Pittsburgh artists, who will each create pieces that honor all 32 teams. In addition, there will be a projection show that can be seen on the Wyndham Hotel, which is located adjacent to Point State Park where Steelers Country and the NFL Experience are taking place.

"The NFL Draft is an opportunity to celebrate both the next generation of football talent and the city hosting this moment, and we do that through art, creativity, and storytelling," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. "By partnering with local artists and weaving the city's rich sports and cultural identity into Draft celebrations, we're excited to bring Pittsburgh to life in a visually dynamic way throughout the weekend."

Below is a list of what to expect:

Celebrating Renowned Local Artists

Kim Fox, a Pittsburgh-based mixed-metal artist, will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway - the path each prospect will take as they get drafted to their new team and walk onto the Main Stage.

Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh native and pop artist, is creating 32 separate pieces that will be displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room built by Lowe's.

Fox's installation will feature handcrafted mixed-metal interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made from tin and mixed-metals in a quiltlike pattern. Over the past few months, she's spent hours creating unique pieces of artwork to bring each club's logo to life. In the process, Fox combines reclaimed wood, vintage maps, collected tins and other found materials to manufacture each piece of art. She overlays the materials, patching the pieces together to highlight the uniqueness of each city. Fox is including hidden symbolism pertinent to each city within her pieces.

"I love this city so much, and the impact that football has on the community is powerful," said Fox. "Partnering with the NFL to create work that celebrates this huge moment in these players' lives is a glorious treat."

Burton Morris, a Pittsburgh native pop artist, is creating 32 separate pieces that will be displayed as one large installation in the Prospect Green Room. Built on a steel frame to honor the city's history, each 20x20" piece is customized with Burton's signature 'energy lines' that highlight unique team colors. Authentic team helmets are seamlessly attached to each piece, creating dynamic, 3D mixed-media work celebrating all 32 clubs.

"I've been fortunate to collaborate with many athletes and sports organizations, but I never expected that my art would be a part of the NFL Draft in my hometown," said Morris. "I'm proud to represent the robust Pittsburgh art scene and be a part of this monumental day for these athletes."

Honoring Steelers History and Iconic Draft Moments with Wyndham Hotel Projection

Beginning April 23, a large-scale light projection on the Wyndham Hotel will pay tribute to Pittsburgh's deep football legacy throughout NFL Draft weekend. The nightly show, running from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. through Saturday, April 25, will spotlight 2026 NFL Draft top prospects and picks, Western Pennsylvania's Hall of Fame football legacy, the Steelers storied history as six-time Super Bowl champions and home of the legendary Steel Curtain, and real-time "On the Clock" team-specific picks. Powered by 24 laser projectors delivering 768,000 lumens of light across 41,000 square feet of projection surface, the display will be viewable from the public viewing area at Point State Park.

Highlighting Art and Design Throughout NFL Draft

To highlight the league's larger commitment to art-driven storytelling, the NFL is partnering with The Andy Warhol Museum and its Youth Workforce Program to bring a live Pop Art studio to the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota, celebrating pop art's origins in Pittsburgh.

On the red carpet, NFL prospects will co-create silkscreen self-portraits, printing them on hand-painted backgrounds to transform their images into custom works of art. The final portraits will accompany players down the carpet for photos and interviews, giving media and fans a firsthand look at Warhol's iconic silkscreen process in action. The pieces will be available for prospects to take with them, as they enter their journey into the NFL.

For all the can't-miss moments, fans interested in attending the 2026 NFL Draft Experience presented by American Express must download the NFL OnePass app or register via the website at NFL.com/DraftAccess. NFL OnePass is the must-have tool for navigating Draft weekend and provides real-time updates, a full schedule of interactive activities, Know-Before-You-Go information, and access to exclusive digital content and prizes including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.