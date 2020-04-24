Those who shined in the second round

Jack Ham – Ham, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 1988, was selected in 1971 and spent his entire 12-year career in the black and gold. Ham was named the Football News Defensive Player of the Year in 1975 and was selected to eight straight Pro Bowls. He was named All-Pro six times and All-AFC seven times. The intelligent linebacker had 32 interceptions and 21 fumble recoveries and played on four Super Bowl teams.

Jack Lambert – Lambert was the second-round pick in the legendary 1974 Draft that brought four Hall of Famers to the Steelers. Lambert was one of the most intimidating players in the NFL from Day 1 and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1974 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1976. During his career he had 45 takeaways, including 28 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries, while the four-time Super Bowl champ was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Gerald Williams – Taken in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft, Williams spent seven seasons as the Steelers starting nose tackle. He was a steady force on the line, finishing his career with 24.5 sacks, including a single season high of six sacks in 1990.

Dermontti Dawson – Dawson, who was selected in the 1988 NFL Draft, is the fifth of the five Hall of Famers taken in the second round. Dawson, who was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2012, was drafted as a potential replacement for fellow Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. And what a replacement he was. Dawson was named first-team All-Pro six times, was voted to seven Pro Bowls and started 181 games for the Steelers, 176 of them at center.

Carnell Lake – Lake, who was selected in the 1989 NFL Draft, was a safety who actually moved to cornerback later in his career when the Steelers needed help in the secondary. Lake played 10 seasons with the Steelers, finishing with 21.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries. Lake was named first-team All-Pro in 1997 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Levon Kirkland – Kirkland, who was selected in the 1992 NFL Draft, moved into the starting lineup in 1993 at linebacker and didn't miss a start from 1995-2000. He finished his career with 18.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions, and eight fumble recoveries. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1997 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Marvel Smith – Taken in the 2000 NFL Draft, Smith started nine games his rookie season at right tackle and pretty much stayed on the field his entire career. Smith started 108 games, playing both left and right tackle, during his nine seasons and was a member of two Super Bowl teams.

Antwaan Randle El – Selected in 2002, Randle El became a highlight reel for the Steelers as a big-play receiver, who also had the ability to be an option quarterback in the offense. And it didn't stop there as he was a key for the Steelers special teams return game. He played four seasons for the black and gold, from 2002-05 and then returned for the 2010 season. His most memorable moment came in Super Bowl XL when he threw a touchdown pass to Hines Ward to clinch the win.

LaMarr Woodley – Woodley was selected in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons with the Steelers. He started 81 of the 94 games he played during the regular season as well as seven of eight postseason games. Woodley was named to the Pro Bowl and selected second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2009. Woodley recorded 355 tackles, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 57 sacks. Woodley registered 36 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in the postseason. His most well-known sack came in Super Bowl XLIII when he had a strip-sack that Brett Keisel recovered to seal the win.

Le'Veon Bell - Bell, taken in the 2013 NFL Draft, carried the ground game after he arrived in Pittsburgh. In five seasons he rushed for 5,336 yards, with 36 touchdowns, and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns. Bell eclipsed the 1,200-yard rushing mark for the third time in his career in 2017, and for the second consecutive year. He is the third Steelers running back to record 1,200 rushing yards in consecutive seasons, joining Willie Parker and Jerome Bettis with that distinction. He also surpassed 1,800 yards from scrimmage twice, the first player in team history to do so in consecutive seasons.