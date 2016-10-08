Weekly Recap

The winner is, losing sleep, fashion & more

Oct 08, 2016 at 01:00 AM

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to take on the New York Jets.

ARTICLES

Week 5 Injury Report (Jets)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 5.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 5 game vs. New York Jets.

Read More

Lights, camera, football & fashion

Rock Steelers Style totally rocked Stage AE on Friday night.
Steelers players are accustomed to lights, camera and football, but on Friday night it was lights, camera and fashion when Rock Steelers Style took over Stage AE for the team's annual fashion show.

Read More

Brown & teammates make a wish come true

Owen Gafford was all smiles attending practice and meeting Steelers' players.
If there is anyone who knows his Steelers' players, it's 17-year Owen Gafford. Before players even had to introduce themselves after practice on Friday, Gafford called them by name, knew their jersey number, and their college.

Read More

Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Big plays against a problem Jets haven't solved.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

Read More

This & That: Losing sleep, Bell's threat & more

This week's Steelers-Jets game could cause someone to lose some sleep.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the New York Jets.

Read More

Labriola on bumblebees, switching positions

Sunday's game will be the final time the Steelers wear their 1934 throwback jerseys.
Alas, Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Heinz Field is to be the final flight of the bumblebees. Officially the final flight, because the Steelers no longer will wear their 1934 throwback jerseys after Sunday's game against the Jets.

Read More

More of the same required

Pass rush needs to keep the pressure coming against the Jets
DE Cam Heyward isn't ready to celebrate a breakthrough for the pass rush after a four-sacks night against Kansas City.

Read More

Paper routes, a big mouth, and lots of love

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.
Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.

Read More

Jets talking about Ben, AB, fans & more

Find out what is being said in New York this week about the Steelers.
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who didn't practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury and his status for Sunday's game is uncertain, is accustomed to playing at Heinz Field.

Read More

Asked and Answered: Oct. 6

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
I know your opinion doesn't count as to which players are on the field, but I would like to hear that opinion on Artie Burns' performance so far?

Read More

UK fans present Boswell with award

K Chris Boswell received the 2015 MVP Award from the SteelerNation UK fan club after practice on Wednesday.
It is no secret just how far and wide Steelers Nation reaches. From Pittsburgh's North Side to the Far East, there's a very good possibility that another Steelers fan is close by.

Read More

Ben: 'We have faith and trust'

Ben Roethlisberger believes the 'next man up' will do his job.
The Steelers headed into the 2016 season with an offensive line that was healthy and finally able to play together as a whole.

Read More

Ben wins AFC Player of the Week

Ben Roethlisberger's performance vs. the Jets earned him the honor.
Ben Roethlisberger was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 43-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Read More

Timmons INT sealed the deal

A look back at a memorable win over the New York Jets in 2013.
If a team ever needed a win, the Steelers definitely were that team headed into a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Read More

Foster: 'It means everything now'

Former Steelers' running back Barry Foster recalls his days in the black and gold.
Barry Foster only played five seasons with the Steelers, but those five seasons were impactful.

Read More

Tomlin talks trickle down effect of injuries

Coach Mike Tomlin listed 12 players on this week's injury report.
Ryan Shazier aggravates his previously injured MCL during the game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Read More

3 takes from Tomlin on Jets game

Coach Mike Tomlin talks about Artie Burns, Le'Veon Bell and more.
Rookie first-round pick Artie Burns continues to grow each week after he missed extensive time early on because of a quadriceps injury

Read More

Tomlin's Injury Update: Post KC

Coach Mike Tomlin updated the team's injury situation leading up to the game vs. the Jets.
The (Chiefs) game was not without its consequences.

Read More

Asked and Answered: Oct. 4

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
In regards to the question from Al Hawkins, back in 2004, what did Alan Faneca say when asked if he was "excited" to see what rookie Ben Roethlisberger could do?

Read More

Bell: 'I love it'

Le'Veon Bell enjoyed his role in the Steelers' passing game.
Le'Veon Bell felt no pain on Monday afternoon, and for the Steelers' running back, that was a great feeling.

Read More

READ MORE ARTICLES

VIDEOS

Fashion Show

Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. Jets

Tunch Ilkin brings you his three keys to the game for Sunday vs. the Jets.

View Video

DeCastro: 'It's going to be a challenge'

David DeCastro on his new linemate and the matchup against the Jets.

View Video

Moats: 'Always room for improvement'

Arthur Moats is looking for even better things from the Steelers' defense.

View Video

Steelers practice report

Missi, Bob and Tunch bring you the practice report for Jets week - Day 2 on Steelers Live.

View Video

Butler: 'Our guys worked hard'

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler knows pressure is the key to the defense.

View Video

Haley: 'We have to be prepared for every scenario'

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley hopes to see the Steelers' offense continue to spread the wealth.

View Video

Agree to Disagree - vs. Jets

Coming off of a big win vs. the Chiefs, Bob and Mike debate whether handing success is as important as handling failure.

View Video

The Joy of Painting with : Episode 2

'Bob' Ross Cockrell takes you on a magical journey as he shows you the joy of painting the Steelers 1934 throwback jersey.

View Video

Legends Series: Barry Foster

Former running back Barry Foster looks back on his career with the Steelers in an interview with Teresa Varley.

View Video

Tomlin's injury update

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss the injury report that Coach Mike Tomlin gave in his weekly press conference on Steelers Live.

View Video

Artie Burns continues to grow

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss the performance of first-round draft pick Artie Burns and other young players vs. the Chiefs.

View Video

In 1 Minute: Chiefs Recap

Here's everything you need to know about the Steelers win over the Chiefs - in 1 minute.

View Video

Steelers vs. Chiefs recap

Missi, Bob and Tunch recap Sunday night's game vs. the Chiefs.

View Video

Chalk Talk - Steelers vs. Chiefs

Tunch draws up a few key plays from Sunday's victory over the Chiefs on Steelers Live.

View Video

WATCH MORE VIDEOS

PHOTOS

PHOTOS: 2016 Rock Steelers Style Fashion Show

The Steelers showed off their swag at the 2016 Rock Steelers Style Fashion Show at Stage AE.

No Title
1 / 253
No Title
2 / 253
No Title
3 / 253
No Title
4 / 253
No Title
5 / 253
No Title
6 / 253
No Title
7 / 253
No Title
8 / 253
No Title
9 / 253
No Title
10 / 253
No Title
11 / 253
No Title
12 / 253
No Title
13 / 253
No Title
14 / 253
No Title
15 / 253
No Title
16 / 253
No Title
17 / 253
No Title
18 / 253
No Title
19 / 253
No Title
20 / 253
No Title
21 / 253
No Title
22 / 253
No Title
23 / 253
No Title
24 / 253
No Title
25 / 253
No Title
26 / 253
No Title
27 / 253
No Title
28 / 253
No Title
29 / 253
No Title
30 / 253
No Title
31 / 253
No Title
32 / 253
No Title
33 / 253
No Title
34 / 253
No Title
35 / 253
No Title
36 / 253
No Title
37 / 253
No Title
38 / 253
No Title
39 / 253
No Title
40 / 253
No Title
41 / 253
No Title
42 / 253
No Title
43 / 253
No Title
44 / 253
No Title
45 / 253
No Title
46 / 253
No Title
47 / 253
No Title
48 / 253
No Title
49 / 253
No Title
50 / 253
No Title
51 / 253
No Title
52 / 253
No Title
53 / 253
No Title
54 / 253
No Title
55 / 253
No Title
56 / 253
No Title
57 / 253
No Title
58 / 253
No Title
59 / 253
No Title
60 / 253
No Title
61 / 253
No Title
62 / 253
No Title
63 / 253
No Title
64 / 253
No Title
65 / 253
No Title
66 / 253
No Title
67 / 253
No Title
68 / 253
No Title
69 / 253
No Title
70 / 253
No Title
71 / 253
No Title
72 / 253
No Title
73 / 253
No Title
74 / 253
No Title
75 / 253
No Title
76 / 253
No Title
77 / 253
No Title
78 / 253
No Title
79 / 253
No Title
80 / 253
No Title
81 / 253
No Title
82 / 253
No Title
83 / 253
No Title
84 / 253
No Title
85 / 253
No Title
86 / 253
No Title
87 / 253
No Title
88 / 253
No Title
89 / 253
No Title
90 / 253
No Title
91 / 253
No Title
92 / 253
No Title
93 / 253
No Title
94 / 253
No Title
95 / 253
No Title
96 / 253
No Title
97 / 253
No Title
98 / 253
No Title
99 / 253
No Title
100 / 253
No Title
101 / 253
No Title
102 / 253
No Title
103 / 253
No Title
104 / 253
No Title
105 / 253
No Title
106 / 253
No Title
107 / 253
No Title
108 / 253
No Title
109 / 253
No Title
110 / 253
No Title
111 / 253
No Title
112 / 253
No Title
113 / 253
No Title
114 / 253
No Title
115 / 253
No Title
116 / 253
No Title
117 / 253
No Title
118 / 253
No Title
119 / 253
No Title
120 / 253
No Title
121 / 253
No Title
122 / 253
No Title
123 / 253
No Title
124 / 253
No Title
125 / 253
No Title
126 / 253
No Title
127 / 253
No Title
128 / 253
No Title
129 / 253
No Title
130 / 253
No Title
131 / 253
No Title
132 / 253
No Title
133 / 253
No Title
134 / 253
No Title
135 / 253
No Title
136 / 253
No Title
137 / 253
No Title
138 / 253
No Title
139 / 253
No Title
140 / 253
No Title
141 / 253
No Title
142 / 253
No Title
143 / 253
No Title
144 / 253
No Title
145 / 253
No Title
146 / 253
No Title
147 / 253
No Title
148 / 253
No Title
149 / 253
No Title
150 / 253
No Title
151 / 253
No Title
152 / 253
No Title
153 / 253
No Title
154 / 253
No Title
155 / 253
No Title
156 / 253
No Title
157 / 253
No Title
158 / 253
No Title
159 / 253
No Title
160 / 253
No Title
161 / 253
No Title
162 / 253
No Title
163 / 253
No Title
164 / 253
No Title
165 / 253
No Title
166 / 253
No Title
167 / 253
No Title
168 / 253
No Title
169 / 253
No Title
170 / 253
No Title
171 / 253
No Title
172 / 253
No Title
173 / 253
No Title
174 / 253
No Title
175 / 253
No Title
176 / 253
No Title
177 / 253
No Title
178 / 253
No Title
179 / 253
No Title
180 / 253
No Title
181 / 253
No Title
182 / 253
No Title
183 / 253
No Title
184 / 253
No Title
185 / 253
No Title
186 / 253
No Title
187 / 253
No Title
188 / 253
No Title
189 / 253
No Title
190 / 253
No Title
191 / 253
No Title
192 / 253
No Title
193 / 253
No Title
194 / 253
No Title
195 / 253
No Title
196 / 253
No Title
197 / 253
No Title
198 / 253
No Title
199 / 253
No Title
200 / 253
No Title
201 / 253
No Title
202 / 253
No Title
203 / 253
No Title
204 / 253
No Title
205 / 253
No Title
206 / 253
No Title
207 / 253
No Title
208 / 253
No Title
209 / 253
No Title
210 / 253
No Title
211 / 253
No Title
212 / 253
No Title
213 / 253
No Title
214 / 253
No Title
215 / 253
No Title
216 / 253
No Title
217 / 253
No Title
218 / 253
No Title
219 / 253
No Title
220 / 253
No Title
221 / 253
No Title
222 / 253
No Title
223 / 253
No Title
224 / 253
No Title
225 / 253
No Title
226 / 253
No Title
227 / 253
No Title
228 / 253
No Title
229 / 253
No Title
230 / 253
No Title
231 / 253
No Title
232 / 253
No Title
233 / 253
No Title
234 / 253
No Title
235 / 253
No Title
236 / 253
No Title
237 / 253
No Title
238 / 253
No Title
239 / 253
No Title
240 / 253
No Title
241 / 253
No Title
242 / 253
No Title
243 / 253
No Title
244 / 253
No Title
245 / 253
No Title
246 / 253
No Title
247 / 253
No Title
248 / 253
No Title
249 / 253
No Title
250 / 253
No Title
251 / 253
No Title
252 / 253
No Title
253 / 253
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS: Steelers Nation Unite Style Lounge

Check out photos of celebrities, guests and fans enjoying the Steelers Nation Unite Style Lounge at Rock Steelers Style 2016.

No Title
1 / 21
No Title
2 / 21
No Title
3 / 21
No Title
4 / 21
No Title
5 / 21
No Title
6 / 21
No Title
7 / 21
No Title
8 / 21
No Title
9 / 21
No Title
10 / 21
No Title
11 / 21
No Title
12 / 21
No Title
13 / 21
No Title
14 / 21
No Title
15 / 21
No Title
16 / 21
No Title
17 / 21
No Title
18 / 21
No Title
19 / 21
No Title
20 / 21
No Title
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Red carpet

PHOTOS: Make A Wish

The Steelers grant the wish of a young Steelers fan from Texas.

No Title
1 / 25
No Title
2 / 25
No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
No Title
6 / 25
No Title
7 / 25
No Title
8 / 25
No Title
9 / 25
No Title
10 / 25
No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
No Title
14 / 25
No Title
15 / 25
No Title
16 / 25
No Title
17 / 25
No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

PHOTOS: Practice - Jets Week - Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.

Ben Roethlisberger
1 / 46

Ben Roethlisberger

James Harrison, Ramon Foster and Alejandro Villanueva
2 / 46

James Harrison, Ramon Foster and Alejandro Villanueva

B.J. Finney
3 / 46

B.J. Finney

Roosevelt Nix
4 / 46

Roosevelt Nix

L.J. Fort and Daryl Richardson
5 / 46

L.J. Fort and Daryl Richardson

Le'Veon Bell
6 / 46

Le'Veon Bell

Head Coach Mike Tomlin
7 / 46

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Maurkice Pouncey and B.J. Finney
8 / 46

Maurkice Pouncey and B.J. Finney

Ben Roethlisberger
9 / 46

Ben Roethlisberger

Javon Hargrave
10 / 46

Javon Hargrave

William Gay
11 / 46

William Gay

Matt Feiler
12 / 46

Matt Feiler

DeAngelo Williams
13 / 46

DeAngelo Williams

Ramon Foster
14 / 46

Ramon Foster

David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard
15 / 46

David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard

Le'Veon Bell
16 / 46

Le'Veon Bell

No Title
17 / 46
Tyler Matakevich and Daryl Richardson
18 / 46

Tyler Matakevich and Daryl Richardson

Mike Mitchell
19 / 46

Mike Mitchell

Lawrence Timmons and Fitzgerald Toussaint
20 / 46

Lawrence Timmons and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Fitzgerald Toussaint and L.J. Fort
21 / 46

Fitzgerald Toussaint and L.J. Fort

No Title
22 / 46
Artie Burns
23 / 46

Artie Burns

Antonio Brown and Jordan Dangerfield
24 / 46

Antonio Brown and Jordan Dangerfield

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell
25 / 46

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell

Mike Mitchell
26 / 46

Mike Mitchell

Antonio Brown
27 / 46

Antonio Brown

Le'Veon Bell
28 / 46

Le'Veon Bell

Sammie Coates and Mike Mitchell
29 / 46

Sammie Coates and Mike Mitchell