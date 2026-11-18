When it comes to the Steeler Six, let's take a succinct look at how the team has fared in 2026.

Ball security: The Steelers are behind only Arizona and tied with two other teams in fewest fumbles with two. They're also tied for 10th with only six interceptions thrown.

Blocking and getting off blocks: The running game is fourth in the NFL with 4.8 yards per carry and the run defense is also fourth with 3.7 yards allowed per carry.

Tackling and breaking tackles: There's nuance to tracking missed tackles and missed tackles forced, but the Steelers are third in the league with an 8.7 missed tackle percentage, according to StatRankings.com, and first in broken tackles per both rushing attempts and receptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Big plays: The Steelers are 12th in the league with an explosive play rate of 6%, according to Sharp Football Analysis, but now rank 28th on the defensive side of that category.

Pursuit and finish: There might not be any stats to accurately assess that, but McCarthy hasn't expressed any concern with the team's effort.

Mannerisms and disguises: While discussing the six tenets of Steeler football Wednesday, McCarthy added that there are also ways to gauge mental errors and missed assignments. If any of those are trending in the wrong direction, McCarthy and his staff will take the appropriate steps to get back on track.

McCarthy also was asked if there's any difficulty in recalibrating the players from facing a red-hot Bengals team to an Eagles squad that has lost seven in a row since starting the season 2-0. That shouldn't be an issue, and McCarthy explained why.

"Just the reality of an NFL season," he said. "Each and every week, you go through the clean-up of your last game. We did that on an individual basis Monday and Tuesday, then applied it to the game plan this week. We knew when the schedule came out we were playing Philadelphia this week [but] you never have an idea of what anybody's record is going to be, including your own. I've always said it's not who you play, it's when you play them. This is where we are."

The Steelers are a team that has won four of its past five. A four-game winning streak came to an end, but McCarthy isn't hung up on the lingering effects of that.

If anything, he has seen his team bounce back twice already from frustrating defeats. There's a mode of operation that should kick in again this time around.