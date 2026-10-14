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Offensive focal points paying off

Oct 14, 2026 at 01:10 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Head coach Mike McCarthy chuckled on Wednesday that he has no desire to stand at the podium each week before Steelers practice and detail his emphasis to the team.

But this past week, going into Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts, McCarthy did stress a couple  particular points in the offensive meeting rooms: Giveaways and ball distribution.

"The two statistics I put up in front of the offense before we played last week were zero gives and ball distribution," McCarthy said. "I think we took a big step in both those areas, because it was the first time we were zero gives this year, and our ball distribution was 81% of our play total. When you do that, you're creating opportunities, and hopefully you're creating opportunities in space for our guys."

Indeed, the Steelers had zero interceptions and zero fumbles for their first zero-turnover game of the season. They came in with six through the first four weeks, with four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

As defenders around the league punch out the ball at a noticeable rate, including here in Pittsburgh, the Steelers rank fifth in the NFL in fewest fumbles per game and seventh in fewest fumbles lost per game. They're now 14th in total turnovers per game, which is why McCarthy liked to see them with a goose egg in that category.

When it comes to ball distribution, McCarthy wants to make sure he's getting the ball to his playmakers, be it with handoffs, pitches or via the right arm of Aaron Rodgers. That gives the Steelers chances to rack up yards after contact on the ground, in which they rank third in the NFL per attempt, and yards after the catch, in which they lead the NFL. Jaylen Warren has played a major role in both of those numbers.

"Number one, it's the players," McCarthy said. "It's a players' game, and the ability to get the ball to them in space is a focus, definitely, for us each and every week. It's obviously a focus for anybody when you play offense, but Jaylen's doing a tremendous job as far as breaking tackles. But I do think our guys do a good job securing the ball."

It's the little things that contribute toward the big plays, whether that's the ball placement from Rodgers on a short throw, making a routine catch, or even downfield blocking on the perimeter. After all, doing your part without the ball it's one of the most thankless jobs a receiver, tight end or running back can have.

But on Warren's 50-yard touchdown run, the Steelers got it done out of 11 personnel, with three wide receivers. Brandon Smith, fresh off the practice squad, was in there blocking, as were Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf. And it was Metcalf who was hustling down the sideline to help pave the way for Warren on the 80-yard touchdown catch earlier.

"At the end of the day, I think our guys do a good job," McCarthy said. "I just love DK on Jaylen's touchdown. The pursuit and finish, you have to do it in the game of football, and you definitely have to do it in this league. I think our guys are getting better."

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