Arrow points toward Colts

The Colts are one of those 2-2 clubs, as well, which makes this feel like a pivotal matchup for both sides. They've won two in a row, 19-17 against Houston and 30-13 against Washington, so their arrow is pointing in the right direction.

McCarthy and the Steelers will need to decide which arrows in their quiver to go to this weekend. That's always the challenge in trying to turn an offensive attack that McCarthy has referred to as "herky jerky" more than once into a smoother ride.

Perhaps that will be more of DK Metcalf picking up where he left off in Cleveland, where he caught 5 passes for 115 yards. It's not that the Steelers ever intended to minimize Metcalf, but he maximized his impact down the stretch against the Browns.

"DK is a focal point for us. I know you're probably tired of hearing me say

it. I think just the way you can see the connection between him and Aaron [Rodgers]," McCarthy said. "I thought he's had as good of a training camp that I've seen for a receiver, especially in year one of an offense. I just think the focus of trying to get him the football, it definitely paid off."

If Michael Pittman Jr. can join the mix, facing his former team no less, the passing game will be even more potent. Rodgers has thrown seven touchdown passes this season, including six over the past two weeks, and to five different pass-catchers.

But Pittman has yet to find the end zone and has seven catches for 89 yards. He missed one game with a foot injury.

"Just think like anything, we've had a chance to take a step back, look at things we've

been working on," McCarthy said in reference to Pittman. "We'll just keep working through our menus. Every week is a new game plan, which brings new opportunities."

McCarthy also addressed the acquisitions of a couple veteran cornerbacks, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith, who were added to the active roster. Both were signed off another team's practice squad, Murphy-Bunting from Tampa Bay and Smith from Washington, so the Steelers are relatively confident in their ability to contribute sooner than later.

Murphy-Bunting and Smith have plenty of experience in recent years playing outside cornerback, which is where the Steelers would be missing starter Jamel Dean if he can't suit up Sunday. But Murphy-Bunting has played in the slot, too, and it's imperative for the Steelers to lean into versatility in coordinator Patrick Graham's defense.