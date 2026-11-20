In back-to-back AFC North games their past two times out, the Steelers saw a tale of two Ohio cities. In Pittsburgh against Cleveland, they racked up eight sacks en route to a 27-6 victory.

But in Cincinnati against the Bengals, they only mustered one sack in a 38-18 defeat. Joe Burrow's average time to throw is fifth shortest in the league this season, and other than a few occasions when he drifted in the pocket to buy himself time, the Steelers saw that play out from an NFL MVP candidate.

"We've just got to try to take advantage of our opportunities, take advantage of our rushes when we get them," outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You said Friday. "When he's holding onto the ball we've just got to get there. That's it."

Of course, that's nothing new for teams game-planning against T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and company. This is Ah You's first season coaching the position, but that trio has an edge-rushing track record that speaks for itself.

Ah You has found it a joy to coach the Steelers' pass rushers since he arrived as part of Mike McCarthy's staff. On the flip side, though, he knows they're the focal point for most every opponent.

"It is what it is. When you play the Steelers, that's what we get," Ah You said. "We know what it is, and we've just got to capitalize on it."

Doing so will, in turn, help out the Steelers' defensive backs. The secondary isn't happy with its performance against the Bengals, but there's no time to dwell on that.

For his part, defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons doesn't see his unit acting differently this week. They're back to the drawing board the same way they would be after a win.

"For us, any game that we have, regardless of whether we win the game or lose the game, we give up 200 yards or if it was a bad game and we gave up 400 yards, we always go back and see what can we do better," Simmons said. "We attack it that way. Everything we do is predicated on competition and getting better every day. We can't let it just be based on winning and losing."

Simmons added that they'll see the Bengals again down the road, be it this year in the playoffs or next season in the AFC North. The adjustments that have been discussed as a result, he'll keep in-house, but there's one conversation that's always top of mind at the Steelers facility.

"The first thing in the building, we can't allow people to have explosive plays," Simmons said. "When you give up explosive plays in the National Football League, that leads to touchdowns. That's what we want to make sure we negate."

Speaking of explosive play potential, the Steelers go from one Joe to another in Burrow to Milton. Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is set to make his second consecutive start, his first two starts at the NFL level.

What Milton lacks in experience he makes up for in physical tools. Just ask Simmons about Milton's ability to throw the deep ball.

"Trust me, we know that he has a strong arm — probably one of the strongest arms that I've seen in the National Football League. We realize that," Simmons said. "We know his athleticism. He's a guy that moves in the pocket. He doesn't just look to run, he looks to throw, so he is poised there. We're aware of the challenge."

The 6-foot-5, 236-pound Milton played three years at Michigan, then three years at Tennessee before the Patriots selected him in the sixth round in 2024. He ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

In his Eagles debut, he threw for 169 yards on 18-of-34 passing. He also ran nine times for 64 yards, which has the defense's attention.

"He's definitely athletic," Ah You said. "We definitely have to be cautious of rushing him and how we're attacking him, and just being disciplined in what we do, making sure we're all on the same page up front."

Another factor on that front is that the Eagles' offensive tackles also aren't your average Joes. Left tackle Jordan Mailata is 6-8, 365 pounds and a former All-Pro in 2024. Rookie right tackle Markel Bell checks in at 6-9, 346 pounds.

While Ah You is in his first year coaching in the NFL, he did play linebacker from 2007-11 with the Rams. As he put it, tackles are "getting bigger and bigger, for sure" entering the league, but that doesn't mean they're easy to get around.