Keeping the nose to the grindstone

The Steelers want to distinguish themselves as divisional races are taking shape around the league and playoff contenders are coming into focus. McCarthy is no stranger to second-half success during his coaching career.

The 2022 and 2023 Cowboys went 14-6, combined, after their bye week under McCarthy. He also presided over a six-game winning streak to finish the 2016 regular season in Green Bay, as well as a 7-1 second-half record in 2014 and 8-1 in 2011.

"This is November football," McCarthy said. "These games are going to get tougher each and every week. … Our guys have done a really nice job doing the extra stuff. We're healthy. Health is so important all the time. I think it's just having a plan that has systems of operations throughout it, and having some history and experience to apply it, but at the end of the day, it's football. The guys are doing what we need to do. We're getting better, and that's all I really care about. As long as we're getting better each and every day and staying in-tune with the things we've got to work on, whether it's red zone, third down, all those things. We've just got to keep our nose to the grindstone."

And, for the most part, the Steelers will dance with who brought them to this point with a 4-0 run into the bye week. They didn't make any moves Tuesday at the trade deadline.

McCarthy is "focused on our guys" as that mark on the NFL calendar has come and gone. Steelers general manager Omar Khan and his front office have assembled a group that's 6-2 ahead of a key AFC North matchup with the 6-2 Bengals, and reinforcements are on the horizon from injured reserve.

"My individual focus is always on our current roster. I spoke on this [Monday] and I think it's important, as I've learned over the years, to keep the energy there," McCarthy said. "I understand what goes on. That's what Omar and our personnel staff are always working on, player acquisition and the grading of players and that whole process."

Even the practice squad serves as an extension of the 53-man roster, particularly in McCarthy's world. He has been adamant from the beginning that he looks at the entire locker room as being able to help the team in any given week.

To that point, McCarthy actually mentioned wide receiver Max Hurleman — who's on the practice squad injured list — in the same breath as veterans Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, both of whom are working their way back. Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson have filled in behind DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard in the meantime, as well.

"I feel great about our guys," McCarthy said. "We're getting guys healthy. Michael's getting close — obviously, Roman, Max — so we've got good young guys, both the Brandons. We've got a group I'm excited to work with."

Bernard could be the biggest beneficiary of no moves being made at the deadline. That speaks to the Steelers' confidence in his role staying steady, if not expanding, as the weather cools down and the season heats up.

McCarthy credited Darrel Young, the Steelers' Director of Player Development, with preparing young players to push through the infamous rookie wall. And that process began way back in the spring when they arrived, but it's something McCarthy will "keep an eye on" with a large draft class that's contributing on game days.