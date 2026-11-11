 Skip to main content
Advertising

Keeping the nose to the grindstone

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Keeping one's nose to the grindstone is a phrase that stems from the act of sharpening knives and blades, so that those tools could be put to good use with efficient precision.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy wants his team to keep its collective nose to the grindstone, too, as they approach the second half of their 2026-27 schedule. Perhaps the only commonality for squads that hit their stride in November — and keep it going — is the work.

"Every year's different, I do know that," McCarthy said Wednesday before practice. "November football is a time of year where things start going in a distinct direction."

The Steelers want to distinguish themselves as divisional races are taking shape around the league and playoff contenders are coming into focus. McCarthy is no stranger to second-half success during his coaching career.

The 2022 and 2023 Cowboys went 14-6, combined, after their bye week under McCarthy. He also presided over a six-game winning streak to finish the 2016 regular season in Green Bay, as well as a 7-1 second-half record in 2014 and 8-1 in 2011.

"This is November football," McCarthy said. "These games are going to get tougher each and every week. … Our guys have done a really nice job doing the extra stuff. We're healthy. Health is so important all the time. I think it's just having a plan that has systems of operations throughout it, and having some history and experience to apply it, but at the end of the day, it's football. The guys are doing what we need to do. We're getting better, and that's all I really care about. As long as we're getting better each and every day and staying in-tune with the things we've got to work on, whether it's red zone, third down, all those things. We've just got to keep our nose to the grindstone."

And, for the most part, the Steelers will dance with who brought them to this point with a 4-0 run into the bye week. They didn't make any moves Tuesday at the trade deadline.

McCarthy is "focused on our guys" as that mark on the NFL calendar has come and gone. Steelers general manager Omar Khan and his front office have assembled a group that's 6-2 ahead of a key AFC North matchup with the 6-2 Bengals, and reinforcements are on the horizon from injured reserve.

"My individual focus is always on our current roster. I spoke on this [Monday] and I think it's important, as I've learned over the years, to keep the energy there," McCarthy said. "I understand what goes on. That's what Omar and our personnel staff are always working on, player acquisition and the grading of players and that whole process."

Even the practice squad serves as an extension of the 53-man roster, particularly in McCarthy's world. He has been adamant from the beginning that he looks at the entire locker room as being able to help the team in any given week.

To that point, McCarthy actually mentioned wide receiver Max Hurleman — who's on the practice squad injured list — in the same breath as veterans Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, both of whom are working their way back. Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson have filled in behind DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard in the meantime, as well.

"I feel great about our guys," McCarthy said. "We're getting guys healthy. Michael's getting close — obviously, Roman, Max — so we've got good young guys, both the Brandons. We've got a group I'm excited to work with."

Bernard could be the biggest beneficiary of no moves being made at the deadline. That speaks to the Steelers' confidence in his role staying steady, if not expanding, as the weather cools down and the season heats up.

McCarthy credited Darrel Young, the Steelers' Director of Player Development, with preparing young players to push through the infamous rookie wall. And that process began way back in the spring when they arrived, but it's something McCarthy will "keep an eye on" with a large draft class that's contributing on game days.

"We're always working towards that, just being really conscientious of each and every guy, what goes on here and away from here," McCarthy said. "All those things line up. It's all those guys. I think our rookie class is doing a nice job. You can see their growth and the connection they're having with the veterans."

Related Content

news

Fountain of youth flowing up front

Despite injuries, Steelers defensive line is 'on the rise' as position coach Domata Peko put it

news

No place like home

Head coach Mike McCarthy appreciates being 3-0 at Acrisure Stadium with another significant matchup approaching

news

Rising to the occasions

With close game-winning Browns coming to town, Mike McCarthy likes what he sees from his team in the tightest of moments

news

A big deal to play in Paris

Head coach Mike McCarthy on how he's embracing the NFL's first France game

news

Ready to fly

Head coach Mike McCarthy understands the preparation portion is key for playing internationally

news

'It goes a long way'

Head coach Mike McCarthy highlights the intangibles that come with a thrilling win like the one they got at Tampa Bay

news

Adapting on the fly

Defensive backs and outside linebackers adding value while evolving in different ways for their position coaches

news

Line it up

It all starts up front for the offense with a developing unit that's lifting, and laughing, together

news

Offensive focal points paying off

McCarthy praises little things adding up to big things in yards-after opportunities

news

Sorting through options

Head coach Mike McCarthy makes some changes himself, but has others made for him ahead of Week 6

news

Going with the communication flow

Everyone has a role in the offensive ecosystem, but especially QB coach Tom Arth

Advertising