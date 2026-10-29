No place like home

The Steelers took care of Indianapolis, 34-22, last time they played in Pittsburgh. But this will be the second divisional matchup on their home field, and the first was a rousing success.

Cincinnati came in 2-0 in Week 3 and left with a 30-27 defeat. The Steelers got off to a fast start that day with touchdowns on their first two drives and took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter. Then they had to rally back in the fourth quarter and did so with two Chris Boswell field goals, followed by Derrick Harmon slamming the door with a sack of Joe Burrow with 44 seconds remaining.

"We really enjoy playing at home, but we also understand the importance of winning your home games," McCarthy said. "So, this is a big one."

The Browns haven't won in Pittsburgh in the regular season since 2003. Their victory in the playoffs in the 2020-21 season was in front of a pandemic-impacted crowd, so very few fans were in the stands.

In other words, it's been 23 years since a true road win for Cleveland across the border. That might not have any bearing on this game, but success in the red zone almost certainly will. The Steelers moved the ball well against New Orleans, yet only finished with 16 points, settling for field goals two out of the three times they finished a drive inside the 20.

"Obviously, we want to get down there," McCarthy said. "But, yeah, the run and pass, we definitely want to score more touchdowns. But I feel very good about this week's package, and obviously [the Browns defense is] a big challenge throughout everything they do, situationally. This would be a great time to get back on track."

The Browns haven't swept the Steelers in a season series since 1988. But don't tell the longest-tenured Steeler about any of those statistics.

This game, like any other in the division, will emphasize physicality. And the Steelers want to stack a fourth consecutive victory regardless of opponent, but especially one they see twice a year — at least.